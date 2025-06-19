Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft Resigns As Government Whip Over Welfare Cuts
“I therefore tender my resignation as I know I will not be able to do the job that is required of me and whip – or indeed vote – for reforms which include cuts to disabled people's finances,” she wrote.First government resignation over Starmer's plan
Foxcroft, who previously served as shadow minister for disabled people, becomes the first MP to quit the government in opposition to the controversial welfare package.
Her departure adds pressure on the Labour leadership amid growing concern from within the party over its handling of benefit reform.Support for reform, not for cuts
In her resignation letter, the Lewisham North MP acknowledged that the welfare system needs change but criticised the approach being taken.
“The benefits system is in desperate need of reform,” she wrote.“I absolutely understand the need to address the ever-increasing welfare bill in these difficult economic times, but I have always believed this could and should be done by supporting more disabled people into work.”
She added:“I do not believe that cuts to personal independence payment (PIP) and the health element of Universal Credit should be part of the solution.”A difficult decision
Foxcroft described her decision to resign as one she had“wrestled” with for some time.
“Sadly it now seems that we are not going to get the changes I desperately wanted to see,” she said, adding that continuing in her role would have meant supporting reforms she fundamentally disagrees with.
Her resignation may signal further dissent within Labour ranks as the party seeks to implement contentious welfare reforms.Also Read | Starmer Says US Not Targeting Steel Ownership in Trade Talks
