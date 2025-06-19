INTENNSETM Tennis Launches This Week

Tennis. Turned Up. To Debut on Saturday

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INTENNSETM , the new professional tennis league built for today's fans, will officially launch this week. Designed to evolve the sport, INTENNSE introduces an innovative competition and fan engagement model tailored for the contemporary sports landscape.The league is set to deliver a faster, more dynamic, and higher-stakes version of tennis, promising an exhilarating experience for fans and a more rewarding career path for players.A New Competition ModelINTENNSE features a format designed for today's audiences, incorporating timed segments to ensure predictability for players, fans, and broadcasters alike. Its simplified scoring system and liberated fan experience are engineered to broaden the sport's demographic appeal, resulting in more points per match than typical traditional tennis formats.Key Terms:* SURGE: A 4-day competitive gathering that includes challenge series qualifying, pro trials, Team challenges, pro league duals, and junior duals* DUAL: A team-versus-team competition, comprised of three Matches (Men's Singles, Women's Singles, and Doubles). Each Match being made up of three BOLTS.* BOLT: A 10-minute, action packed and INTENNSE period of play.Simplified Scoring:* Simple, easy to follow numerical scoring.* 1 point awarded for a standard point.* 2 points awarded for a clean winner.* One toss and one serve only per point.* The serving team continues to serve until they lose the point.* The team accumulating the most points at the end of the final BOLT wins the Team Dual.Match Rules:* 14 seconds maximum allowed between serves. Returner must be ready to play at the server's pace.* Unlimited player substitutions permitted.* Two 60-second timeouts per match. Play resumes immediately after 60 seconds.* No stoppage of play for broken strings, shoelaces, or bathroom breaks.* Electronic line calling with no player challenges or replays.TeamsThe inaugural 2025 season will feature three teams, representing Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay.Week One Coaches:Irina Falconi-Hartman – Challenge Team: A former WTAtop-65 player and Georgia Tech All-American. Irina brings her elite tour-level experience and vibrant energy to the Challenge Team, mentoring players with both heart and high-level insight.Hannah Keeling – Team Atlanta: Originally from Southampton, England, Hannah Keeling has lived in Atlanta for 14 years. She became one of the most accomplished coaches in collegiate tennis. After leading programs at Missouri State and Georgia State, she took over both the men's and women's teams at Georgia Gwinnett College, racking up an extraordinary 114-7 coaching record at GGC (143-13 overall). Under her leadership, the team has won five NAIA national championships, three indoor national titles, and nine individual national championships. Hannah has earned NAIA National Coach of the Year honors five times and is known for developing not only winners but leaders.Yéléna Labat – Team Tampa: Yéléna started playing tennis at the age of 4 and quickly developed a strong passion for the game. After competing at a high level in France, she moved to the United States to play collegiate tennis at Columbus State University (NCAA Division II), where she spent four years on the women's team. During that time, the team became Southeast Regional Champions every year from 2021 to 2024 and qualified for Nationals all four years, reaching the semifinals twice. She was also honored as an All-American in doubles. Today, she continues to stay connected to the sport as a dedicated tennis coach.Claudio Pistolesi - Team Jacksonville - A tennis icon with deep roots in the sport as both a player and a coach. Born in Italy, Pistolesi was a two-time Grand Slam junior semifinalist and Orange Bowl champion, earning the title of World #1 ITF Junior Champion. During his professional playing career, he achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of #71, earned victories over top-10 players, and proudly represented Italy in the Davis Cup for six consecutive years, winning the Italian national championship in 1990. As a coach, Pistolesi has worked with some of the sport's top names, including Monica Seles, Robin Söderling, and Daniela Hantuchová, guiding multiple players to top 50 and top 100 rankings and coaching them to over 10 tour titles. His leadership roles extend beyond coaching, having served as captain for Italy at the Mediterranean Games, Italy and Japan at the Hopman Cup, and as an Olympic coach for Team Slovakia in 2012.Challenge SeriesHeld at The INTENNSE Arena on Thursdays and Fridays during match weeks, the Challenge Series is designed to identify and elevate emerging talent.* Day 1 (Thursday): Round robin format with a max of 16 players. 10-minute Singles Bolts against opposing competitors in each group. The top two players in each group will advance to Friday playoffs.* Day 2 (Friday): Quarterfinal single elimination draw (with a Semifinal playoff to determine the 3rd roster spot on the Challenge Team).* Day 3 (Saturday): The Challenge Team, composed of the top 3 male and female qualifying players will play a Team Challenge against our INTENNSE pro teams.League Play & Championship* Each team will compete in eight (8) league Dual matches over six weekends Home team will host two double headers (4)Four (4) as an away team, Two (2) of which will include Challenge Exhibition Duals* One (1) point is awarded for each DUAL match team win.* The final league standings will be decided on league points, with the team with the most wins finishing top of the league and crowned INTENNSE 2025 Champions* Tie-breaking procedures prioritize head-to-head records, followed by the percentage of total matches won/lost, then total Bolts won/lost, and finally total points won/lost.The INTENNSE ArenaAll Duals will be contested at The INTENNSE Arena, a fully reimagined, high-energy tennis venue situated within Electric Owl Studios in Decatur, GA. This innovative 20,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility is purpose-built for 21st-century sports consumption, featuring unique double-decker and end zone seating that immerses fans directly at court level.In-Arena ExperienceEvery second promises to be electric. Music will be a constant presence, and fans are actively encouraged to root passionately for their team, connect with players, and create lasting memories. The in-arena hosts will play a major role in maintaining the electricity in the crowd.Meet Your Hosts* Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville: A powerhouse entertainment host, esteemed sports broadcaster, former basketball star and Atlanta based influencer, Ms. Granville brings unparalleled energy, charisma, and expertise to every stage. As one of the most sought-after entertainment hosts, she commands major events for prestigious brands including Nike, Adidas, Google, Xfinity, NASCAR, NCAA, NBA, and the Super Bowl. She doesn't merely host events-she elevates them, injecting a dynamic blend of energy, authenticity, and inspiration that leaves a lasting impact.ScheduleThe inaugural INTENNSE season is set to kick off on Saturday, June 21, at 7 PM ET with a thrilling showdown between Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. The regular season will conclude on August 10.* Sat, June 21: 7 PM ET – TAMPA BAY vs. JACKSONVILLE* Sun, June 22: 2 PM ET – ATLANTA vs. JACKSONVILLE* Sat, June 28: 7 PM ET – JACKSONVILLE vs. ATLANTA* Sun, June 29: 2 PM ET – TAMPA BAY vs. ATLANTA* Sat, July 12: 7 PM ET – ATLANTA vs. TAMPA BAY* Sun, July 13: 2 PM ET – JACKSONVILLE vs. TAMPA BAY* Sat, July 19: 7 PM ET – TAMPA BAY vs. JACKSONVILLE* Sun, July 20: 2 PM ET – ATLANTA vs. JACKSONVILLE* Sat, Aug 2: 7 PM ET – JACKSONVILLE vs. ATLANTA* Sun, Aug 3: 2 PM ET – TAMPA BAY vs. ATLANTA* Sat, Aug 9: 7 PM ET – ATLANTA vs. TAMPA BAY* Sun, Aug 10: 2 PM ET – JACKSONVILLE vs. TAMPA BAYTicketsLimited tickets are available, offering multiple experiences. Further details can be found via the INTENNSE Tickets link .BroadcastAll matches will be live streamed on Twitch @INTENNSE and YouTube. The broadcast experience is designed for maximum fan interaction, including:* Live chat with broadcasters.* Option to choose desired camera angles to view the match.* Access to high-level statistics in real-time.* Features on influencers and celebrity guests.Broadcast Talent* JY Aubone: INTENNSE Director of Player Relations serves media host. A standout at Florida State University (2006-2010), earning two ITA All-American honors-a program first-and named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and ACC Player of the Year (2009). Captured 17 ITF titles (3 singles, 14 doubles) and represented Team USA at the Pan-American Games. His coaching career saw him lead junior tennis at Cherokee Town & Country Club before spending four years with USTA Player Development, where he guided Reilly Opelka from No. 229 to a career-high No. 19. Also serves as the host of the popular Zero Love Podcast.* Irina Falconi: Falconi will provide expert insights on strategy and momentum from the commentary booth during team matches.* Jesse Levine: A former ATPWorld No. 69 and standout from the University of Florida, Levine has provided commentary for prestigious events including the Canada Masters Series, US Open, and Delray Beach Open. He will bring in-depth match analysis from the booth, helping fans understand the sport at a deeper level.* Jonathan Stokke: A former All-American at Duke University, a 9-time national junior doubles champion, and a two-time US Open doubles participant, Stokke brings strategic depth and invaluable insights to the broadcasts.* Manny Diaz: One of the most respected figures in collegiate tennis, Coach Diaz guided the University of Georgia to four NCAA titles and has coached over 30 All-Americans. A USTASouthern Hall of Famer, his leadership and proven track record in developing elite talent make him a vital part of the broadcast lineup.* Luke Jensen: A veteran ESPNanalyst, Luke Jensen is celebrated for winning the 1993 French Opendoubles title with his brother Murphy. Nicknamed "Dual Hand Luke" for his rare ambidextrous serve, he achieved a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 6. A longtime ESPN analyst and former collegiate coach at Syracuse University, Jensen is renowned for his infectious energy, compelling storytelling, and genuine connection with fans. He will provide live insights, real-time reactions, and exclusive player interviews directly from court level, offering fans unparalleled access to the action and atmosphere. Jensen actively gives back to the tennis community in Atlanta by conducting clinics for kids, sharing his passion and knowledge of the sport.High Performance Junior PlayersAt 9 AM ET on Saturday morning, INTENNSE Arena will host top-performing junior players from Jacksonville and Atlanta.Atlanta* Lukas Grossman: 2025 Xavier University Commit* Juan Parrilla: 2025 Winter Nationals Doubles Winner* Daniela O'Leary: 2025 University of Richmond CommitJacksonville:* Nikol Davletshina - Winner of 12 & Under USTA Level 1 Easter Bowl, Eddie Herr and Orange Bowl. Winner of 16 & Under Bobby Curtis Florida state closed championships.* Clarice Ouvarova - Winner of ITF J30 singles and doubles in Dominican Republic, currently ranked 750 in the world in ITF junior rankingsAbout INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a new professional tennis league featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy, and new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at .

