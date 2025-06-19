Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|354,684,508
|99.94
|Votes Withheld
|204,353
|0.06
|Total Votes Cast
|354,888,861
|100
Election of Directors
The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Name
|Votes in Favour
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Tanya Covassin
|348,156,952
|99.85
|529,846
|0.15
|Jaimie Donovan
|348,165,977
|99.85
|520,821
|0.15
|Jonathan Goodman
|348,482,415
|99.94
|204,383
|0.06
|Bruce McLeod
|348,216,718
|99.87
|470,080
|0.13
|Andrew Molson
|348,148,753
|99.85
|538,045
|0.15
|Peter Nixon
|348,220,518
|99.87
|466,280
|0.13
|Allen Palmiere
|348,203,263
|99.86
|483,535
|0.14
The Corporation also announces the departure of Steven Sharpe as Executive Vice Chair with the Corporation's orderly disposition of its non-mining legacy investment portfolio nearly complete. We would like to thank Mr. Sharpe for his valuable contribution to the organization and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.
ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ...
