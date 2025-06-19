MAIDO, LIMA, IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD's 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

Maido, the Lima restaurant run by chef-owner Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura, is named The World's Best Restaurant 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, succeeding the 2024 winner, Disfrutar in Barcelona, which now enjoys an elevated position in the Best of the Best hall of fame.

Ranked at No.5 in the 2024 list, Maido is a masterclass in Nikkei cuisine, blending meticulous Japanese techniques with vibrant Peruvian ingredients to create a dining experience that is both culturally rich and innovatively modern. The restaurant takes its name from a Japanese phrase used to greet people: 'Maido!' – the very first word diners hear as Chef Micha's team warmly welcomes them into the space. Now more than 15 years since its inception, Maido remains rooted in its founding philosophy, showcasing the finest local ingredients, adapted with the seasons, in a tasting menu that stretches across more than 10 courses. Maido is followed in the ranking by Asador Etxebarri (No.2) in Atxondo, Spain and Quintonil (No.3) in Mexico City.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "It is with great excitement that we announce the list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and honour Maido as The World's Best Restaurant. Led by the brilliant Micha Tsumura, the team has demonstrated remarkable dedication, seamlessly incorporating Japanese techniques with traditional Peruvian ingredients to create dishes that captivate and surprise diners. This year's list celebrates culinary excellence across 22 territories, with 10 new entries making the 1-50 ranking, underscoring the growing global appreciation for diversity, creativity and excellence in hospitality."

Albert Adrià , the chef-owner of Enigma (No.34), wins the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2025; the only award to be voted for by his peers, it reflects Adrià's commitment to creative dining, as he continues to influence modern gastronomy with Enigma's standing as a distinctive presence on the global culinary scene.

Esteemed chef-restaurateur Massimo Bottura and partner Lara Gilmore have been jointly awarded the Woodford Reserve Icon Award. The dynamic duo are leaders in global gastronomy, known for their culinary innovation and social impact. Together they run Osteria Francescana, voted The World's Best Restaurant in 2016 and 2018, and the art-filled guesthouse Casa Maria Luigia in Modena. Through initiatives like Food for Soul and the Tortellante Project, they champion sustainability and inclusion, redefining the role of hospitality in society.

Maxime Frédéric is named The World's Best Pastry Chef 2025, sponsored by Sosa. Pastry Chef at Cheval Blanc Paris and Plénitude in Paris (No.14), Frédéric has set a new standard in luxury patisserie with his intricate pastry artistry and dedication to craftsmanship.

Ten restaurants make their debut on the 1-50 list this year, including Potong (No.13) and Nusara (No.35) in Bangkok; Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler (No.20) in Brunico, Italy; Mérito (No.26) in Lima; Lasai (No.28) in Rio de Janeiro; Enigma (No.34) in Barcelona; Kadeau (No.41) in Copenhagen; Vyn (No.47) in Skillinge, Sweden; Celele (No.48) in Cartagena and Restaurant Jan (No.50) in Munich, demonstrating the ranking's growing global reach in celebrating the world's finest dining destinations.

A further four restaurants re-entered the 1-50 ranking in the form of Narisawa (No.21) in Tokyo; Le Calandre (No.31) in Rubano, Italy; Orfali Bros (No.37) in Dubai and La Cime (No.44) in Osaka.

Based in Bangkok, chef Pichaya 'Pam' Soontornyanakij 's Potong (No.13) is recognised with the Highest New Entry Award 2025 and Ikoyi (No.15) in London, secures the Highest Climber Award 2025, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, moving up 27 spots from the 2024 list.

The winner of the 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship, in association with Parmigiano Reggiano, was also announced this evening, with Angélica Ortiz , an aspiring Colombian chef currently working at Oxomoco in New York, winning a place on the programme. After a brief hiatus, the 50 Best organisation relaunched the scholarship in 2025, open to chefs worldwide with less than three years of professional kitchen experience. The winner will gain invaluable insight with paid internships at El Celler de Can Roca, a two-time No.1 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, learning directly from the three Roca brothers and experiencing the magic of the iconic Girona establishment. Ortiz will also spend time at SingleThread in Healdsburg, California (ranked No.80), dividing her experience between kitchen and farm to receive a comprehensive education in sustainability and hyper-seasonal gastronomy.

The World's Best Sommelier Award is presented to Mohamed Benabdallah , head sommelier and restaurant manager at Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain. Renowned for his deep expertise in wine and masterful pairing skills, Benabdallah enhances the purity and simplicity of Asador Etxebarri's celebrated cuisine.

Celele (No.48) in Cartagena is announced the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award in recognition of its strong commitment to sustainability and preserving Colombia's Caribbean culinary heritage. By sourcing 90 per cent of its ingredients locally, many from the wild, and partnering with local communities and environmental organisations, the restaurant creates a regional and seasonal menu that supports biodiversity and traditional practices.

The evening also celebrated those honoured with pre-announced special awards. These included: Champions of Change winner Mindy Woods, chef-owner of Karkalla On Country, an immersive culinary and cultural dining experience set on Bundjalung Country in Australia, which invites guests to connect with Aboriginal culture and locally sourced, native ingredients; Chef Pam, winner of The World's Best Female Chef Award; Wing in Hong Kong, which was presented with the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award; and Khufu's in Cairo, which picked up the Resy One To Watch Award.

The Voting Process

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list is voted for by 1,120 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets who make up The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. The gender-balanced Academy comprises 28 separate regions around the world, each of which has 40 members including a chairperson. No sponsor from the event has any influence over the voting process.

Professional services consultancy Deloitte independently adjudicates The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, including the ranking from 51-100. This adjudication ensures that the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting lists are protected. See more details on The World's 50 Best Restaurants voting process here .

Best of the Best

Those in the elite group of No.1 ranked restaurants (listed below) have delivered on their exemplary reputations time and again and will be forever honoured as iconic dining destinations in the Best of the Best hall of fame. The chefs and restaurateurs who have led these restaurants to the pinnacle of the list have expressed their desire to invest in the future of the sector and 'give back' to the food world through new projects and innovation. The following restaurants have been named No.1 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants since the list's inception and were therefore not eligible for voting in 2025:



El Bulli (2002, 2006-2009)

The French Laundry (2003-2004)

The Fat Duck (2005)

Noma – original location (2010-2012, 2014)

El Celler de Can Roca (2013, 2015)

Osteria Francescana (2016, 2018)

Eleven Madison Park (2017)

Mirazur (2019)

Noma – current location (2021)

Geranium (2022)

Central (2023) Disfrutar (2024)

