MAIDO, LIMA, IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD's 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025
|
Position
|
Restaurant
|
Location
|
1
|
Maido
|
Lima
|
2
|
Asador Etxebarri
|
Atxondo
|
3
|
Quintonil
|
Mexico City
|
4
|
Diverxo
|
Madrid
|
5
|
Alchemist
|
Copenhagen
|
6
|
Gaggan
|
Bangkok
|
7
|
Sézanne
|
Tokyo
|
8
|
Table by Bruno Verjus
|
Paris
|
9
|
Kjolle
|
Lima
|
10
|
Don Julio
|
Buenos Aires
|
11
|
Wing
|
Hong Kong
|
12
|
Atomix
|
New York
|
13
|
Potong
|
Bangkok
|
14
|
Plénitude
|
Paris
|
15
|
Ikoyi
|
London
|
16
|
Lido 84
|
Gardone Riviera
|
17
|
Sorn
|
Bangkok
|
18
|
Reale
|
Castel di Sangro
|
19
|
The Chairman
|
Hong Kong
|
20
|
Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler
|
Brunico
|
21
|
Narisawa
|
Tokyo
|
22
|
Sühring
|
Bangkok
|
23
|
Boragó
|
Santiago
|
24
|
Elkano
|
Getaria
|
25
|
Odette
|
Singapore
|
26
|
Mérito
|
Lima
|
27
|
Trèsind Studio
|
Dubai
|
28
|
Lasai
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
29
|
Mingles
|
Seoul
|
30
|
Le Du
|
Bangkok
|
31
|
Le Calandre
|
Rubano
|
32
|
Piazza Duomo
|
Alba
|
33
|
Steirereck
|
Vienna
|
34
|
Enigma
|
Barcelona
|
35
|
Nusara
|
Bangkok
|
36
|
Florilège
|
Tokyo
|
37
|
Orfali Bros
|
Dubai
|
38
|
Frantzén
|
Stockholm
|
39
|
Mayta
|
Lima
|
40
|
Septime
|
Paris
|
41
|
Kadeau
|
Copenhagen
|
42
|
Belcanto
|
Lisbon
|
43
|
Uliassi
|
Senigallia
|
44
|
La Cime
|
Osaka
|
45
|
Arpège
|
Paris
|
46
|
Rosetta
|
Mexico City
|
47
|
Vyn
|
Skillinge
|
48
|
Celele
|
Cartagena
|
49
|
Kol
|
London
|
50
|
Restaurant Jan
|
Munich
About The World's 50 Best Restaurants
Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends. The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, North America's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best Discovery and the #50BestTalks series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.
About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the main partners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.
About the host region: Piedmont and Turin
Located in northwest Italy, Piedmont is a region surrounded by the Alps, rich in natural beauty, art and culture. A hub of ingenuity and creativity, it is the cradle of the Italian automobile industry and home to several 'Made in Italy' products and icons. Its vibrant capital, Turin, has evolved by blending its industrial heritage with research, technology, education and the arts. In 2014, it was awarded Creative City for Design.
With its unique history and landscape of lakes, hills and mountains, Piedmont is a perfect year-round destination. Home to five UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Savoy Royal Residences, it is also a paradise for international gourmets, offering Alba white truffles, artisanal cheeses and 19 DOCG and 41 DOC wines, enjoyed in trattorias, cafés and renowned restaurants.
Our partners:
-
Visit Piemonte – Official Host Destination Partner
S & Acqua Panna – Main Partner & Official Water Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Restaurant 2025
American Express Resy – Official Credit Card and Booking Platform Partner; sponsor of Resy One To Watch Award
Estrella Damm – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award
Gin Mare – Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award
Woodford Reserve – Official American Whiskey Partner; sponsor of Woodford Reserve Icon Award
Sosa – Official Ingredients Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Pastry Chef Award
Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner; sponsor of ceremonial scarves
Parmigiano Reggiano – Official Cheese Partner; sponsor of the 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship
Lee Kum Kee – Official Sauces and Condiments Partner; sponsor of the Highest Climber Award
Dassai – Official Sake Partner
Martini – Official Vermouth Partner
Craft Irish Whiskey – Official Whiskey of the World Partner
Tequila Ocho – Official Tequila Partner
Cinco Jotas – Official Iberico Ham Partner
Ancho Reyes – Official Chile Liqueur Partner
Piemonte Land of Wine – Official Local Wine Partner
Kaviari – Official Caviar Partner
illycaffè – Official Coffee Partner
Three Cents – Official Mixers Partner
Berto's Chef Solutions – Official Kitchenware Partner
Jaén Selección – Official Olive Oil Partner
