ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Doubleverify Holdings, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action DV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) between November 10, 2023 and February 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), of the important July 21, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DoubleVerify common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the DoubleVerify class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email ... for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 21, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DoubleVerify's customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where DoubleVerify's technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (2) DoubleVerify's ability to monetize on Activation Services, DoubleVerify's high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (3) DoubleVerify's Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (4) DoubleVerify's competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify's ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted DoubleVerify's profits; (5) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (6) DoubleVerify's risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about DoubleVerify's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

