A Adoption Advocates Of Georgia, Inc. Celebrates 15+ Years Of Building Families Across The State

- Ashley A. Byers, Executive DirectorCUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of over three and a half decades of dedicated service, A Adoption Advocates of Georgia, Inc. proudly celebrates its ongoing mission to unite families and support birth parents across the state. Since its founding, the agency has been the focal point for guiding hundreds of Georgia families through the adoption process with compassion, professionalism, and integrity.Founded in 2008, the nonprofit agency has become the number one trusted partner for adoptive families, birth parents, and international organizations. As a fully licensed child-placing agency, A Adoption Advocates of Georgia, Inc. houses a full range of services including adoption placements, home studies, post-placement support, birth parent counseling, and international adoption coordination.“Our mission has always been simple: to serve children by helping create safe, loving families,” said Ashley A. Byers, Executive Director of A Adoption Advocates of Georgia, Inc.“We are honored to have supported so many Georgia families on their adoption journey and look forward to continuing that legacy for many years to come.”The agency's work goes beyond domestic adoption. Over the years, it's joined families together from countries in Haiti, India, and Ethiopia, always with an emphasis on moral practice and personalized care.To celebrate this milestone, the organization is highlighting stories from families they've helped and hosting informational consultations throughout the summer for prospective adoptive parents and birth mothers exploring their options.With Father's Day on the horizon, A Adoption Advocates of Georgia, Inc. is recognizing the countless adoptive dads who have stepped up to fatherhood through their programs, showcasing just one of many beautiful ways families are born.About A Adoption Advocates of Georgia, Inc.Based in Cumming, Georgia, A Adoption Advocates of Georgia, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization licensed by the state to aid with adoption services like home studies, placements, post-placement reports, and counseling. With a commitment to ethical, affordable, and personal care, this agency has served families across Georgia for over 35 years and looks forward to 35 more.For more information, please contact:

