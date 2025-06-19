Entrée Resources Announces 2025 AGM Results

Entrée Resources Announces 2025 AGM Results
|Votes For
|Withheld Votes
|Director
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Teresa Conway
|107,785,288
|96.79
|3,573,883
|3.21
|Alan Edwards
|107,700,649
|96.71
|3,658,522
|3.29
|Allan Moss
|107,790,362
|96.80
|3,568,809
|3.20
|Michael Price
|107,700,662
|96.71
|3,658,509
|3.29
|Paula Rogers
|107,791,588
|96.80
|3,567,583
|3.20
|Stephen Scott
|107,792,822
|96.80
|3,566,349
|3.20
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Horizon Copper Corp. and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at .
FURTHER INFORMATION
David Jan
Investor Relations
Entrée Resources Ltd.
Tel: 604-687-4777 | Toll Free: 1-866-368-7330
E-mail: ...
