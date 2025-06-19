Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Entrée Resources Announces 2025 AGM Results


2025-06-19 05:15:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG; OTCQB:ERLFF – the“ Company ” or“ Entrée ”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held today (the“ Meeting ”). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 13, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Votes
Director # % # %
Teresa Conway 107,785,288 96.79 3,573,883 3.21
Alan Edwards 107,700,649 96.71 3,658,522 3.29
Allan Moss 107,790,362 96.80 3,568,809 3.20
Michael Price 107,700,662 96.71 3,658,509 3.29
Paula Rogers 107,791,588 96.80 3,567,583 3.20
Stephen Scott 107,792,822 96.80 3,566,349 3.20


APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at and OTC Markets at .

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Horizon Copper Corp. and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at .

FURTHER INFORMATION
David Jan
Investor Relations
Entrée Resources Ltd.
Tel: 604-687-4777 | Toll Free: 1-866-368-7330
E-mail: ...


