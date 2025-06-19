Screenbeam Wins Best Wireless Display Solution At The 2025 HETMA Awards At Infocomm

ScreenBeam Inc

ScreenBeam wins Best Wireless Display Solution at the 2025 HETMA Awards during InfoComm, highlighting its innovation in higher ed classroom technology.

- Michael Ehlenberger, Vice President & General Manager at ScreenBeam

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ScreenBeam Inc., a global leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, has been awarded Best Wireless Display Solution at the 2025 Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) Awards, held during InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, FL. This recognition honors ScreenBeam's ongoing innovation in wireless presentation technology and its impact on teaching and learning in higher education.

The award was presented at the HETMA Higher Education Summit at InfoComm, where AV and education leaders gathered to explore the future of campus technology. ScreenBeam's platform stood out for its simplicity, scalability, and ability to support truly untethered instruction.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from HETMA.” Said Mike Ehlenberger, ScreenBeam's Vice President and General Manager.“This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to serving the higher education community. We appreciate the opportunity to work closely with our customers, ensuring their needs are met comprehensively and effectively. Together through these partnerships, we will continue to innovate to meet the evolving needs of higher education learning spaces.”

At InfoComm 2025, ScreenBeam showcased its full suite of instructional and administrative tools, including wireless display, classroom orchestration, and device management. The company also provided a technology preview of its upcoming Active Learning and Video Routing capabilities, which will enter beta in September 2025. This new functionality is designed to simplify multi-display and multi-input room setups, giving instructors greater flexibility to manage content and control learning spaces in real time.

About ScreenBeam

ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions-and so much more. While trusted worldwide for its high-performance, native app-free, dongle-free screen sharing, ScreenBeam's platform extends well beyond wireless display to include powerful classroom orchestration tools, device management, and instructional solutions designed specifically for education. With an IT-friendly architecture and scalable deployment options, ScreenBeam helps institutions modernize learning environments, improve teacher mobility, and streamline campus-wide AV infrastructure.

For more information, please visit

About HETMA

HETMA is an advocacy organization focused on the higher education AV industry. The goal of HETMA is to raise awareness of technology issues unique to the higher education community by communicating with manufacturers, vendors, and higher education administrators on the needs and challenges that technology managers face.

HETMA is also dedicated to providing educational and networking opportunities to our members so that we can empower and grow our influence as an industry. Our belief is that all resources provided through HETMA should always be FREE to the higher ed community. We are by us and for us.

For more information, please visit .

Jay Taylor

ScreenBeam Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.