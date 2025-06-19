Domino's® Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ ) announces the following event:

What: Domino's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast

When: Monday, July 21 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Where: href="" rel="nofollow" domino

How: Live webcast (web address above)

Contact: Greg Lemenchick, Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

Results and supplemental material will be distributed at 6:05 a.m. ET on July 21, 2025, and will be available on our website.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.2 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 23, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at dominos to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

