Domino's® Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast
ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ ) announces the following event:
What: Domino's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast
When: Monday, July 21 at 8:30 a.m. ET
Where: href="" rel="nofollow" domino
How: Live webcast (web address above)
Contact: Greg Lemenchick, Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]
This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.
Results and supplemental material will be distributed at 6:05 a.m. ET on July 21, 2025, and will be available on our website.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.2 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 23, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.
Order – dominos
Company Info – href="" rel="nofollow" domino
Media Assets – href="" rel="nofollow" domino
Please visit our Investor Relations website at dominos to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment