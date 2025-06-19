The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend For Third Quarter 2025

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE ) announces a third quarter 2025 cash dividend of 19.5 cents ($0.195) per share payable on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 01, 2025.

This is The Andersons 115th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewables sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

