Merrihew Promoted To Chief Underwriting Officer At Frankenmuth Insurance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Merrihew is also a member of the Reinsurance Committee and the Surety Steering Committee. Additionally, he serves as Chairperson of the Frankenmuth Insurance Scholarship Foundation and sits on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for the Frankenmuth Insurance Foundation.

Merrihew joined Frankenmuth Insurance 30 years ago and was promoted to Chief Commercial Lines Officer in 2024 after serving as Head of Commercial Lines Operations. Throughout his tenure, Merrihew has led several key initiatives, including a technology transformation, department and regional restructuring, implementation of the auto optional class plan, state expansion efforts, and, most recently, a small commercial initiative. Under his leadership, Commercial Lines has delivered strong results in both growth and profitability.

Merrihew holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Michigan-Flint. Additionally, he has earned several industry designations, including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), Associate in Risk Management (ARM), and Associate in Insurance Data Analytics (AIDA).

Frankenmuth Insurance exists to provide peace of mind by protecting individuals, families, and businesses with tailored insurance solutions. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, we've been serving our policyholders for more than 155 years and remain committed to being your insurer of choice through exceptional protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we work exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies across 15 states to offer business, home, auto, and life insurance, along with surety bonds. Recognized for our financial strength and stability, we proudly maintain more than $2 billion in assets and have earned an AM Best A category rating for more than 45 consecutive years, demonstrating our long-standing reliability and commitment to protecting what matters most. Learn more at fmins.

