Running On The Power Of Sour: Candy Dynamics Carves Out Its Place In NASCAR

The Loop 110 in Chicago, IL (July 5, 2025)Pennzoil 250 in Indianapolis, IN (July 26, 2025)NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race in Martinsville, VA (October 25, 2025)

"This is the biggest partnership with Toxic Waste yet," says Poole who sleeps with a Toxic Waste Drum in his bedside table. "To me, it's more than a sponsorship. I feel so close to the Toxic Waste brand." The excitement can surely be felt on the track with fans roaring as the uniquely designed, vividly colored Toxic Waste car whips past them. Fans continue to rave about the brand off track as samples from the Toxic Waste brand are given out at racetracks across the country.

With the company headquartered in the suburbs of Indianapolis, racing has always been part of the DNA. "We have always dreamed of seeing a Toxic Waste car on track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," says Laura King, president of Candy Dynamics. This dream became a reality in 2023 when the brand partnered with Poole for a single NASCAR race in Indianapolis. In 2024, Candy Dynamics sponsored Poole for The Loop 110 as part of the Chicago Street Race. "The atmosphere at this race was electric, and we knew we needed to pursue it further," continues King. Candy Dynamics has faced amazing success with Brennan, growing the reputation for the daring brand within the fast-paced, enduring sport.

About Candy Dynamics

Candy Dynamics Inc, previously known as Family Sweets, founded the Toxic Waste® brand in 2001. Its flagship product, Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® answers the call for an extremely sour product that remains sour the whole way through. Its one-of-a-kind double-action sour hard candy treat has become a hit with candy lovers of all ages worldwide. The brand experienced a colossal boost with the virality of Slime Licker® on social media – garnering over 360 million views on the hashtag. The Toxic Waste appeal has spread worldwide with major markets in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, Middle East and Australia. This international success has propelled the brand into a wide range of products including Sour Smog Balls®, Nuclear Fusion®, Atomz® and many others from the Slime Licker® brand!

About Brennan Poole

Brennan Poole, a native of The Woodlands, TX, is a veteran of over 150 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's racked up 1 pole, 10 top-5 finishes and 39 top-10 finishes. He qualified for the first two Xfinity Series Playoffs In 2016 and 2017 with a career best 6th place in drivers points standings. Known as "The Bull" and as a fan-favorite, Poole finished 16th in his debut Daytona 500. In 2025, Poole returns to Alpha Prime Racing for the 2nd straight season - after punching above his weight in 2024 by finishing 16th in driver points, a season-best result for Alpha Prime Racing.

