Charlotte Pain Management Center Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Providing Relief

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charlotte Pain Management Center commemorates over 25 years of service, continuing its mission to deliver innovative, compassionate pain relief to the Southwest Florida community.

Port Charlotte, Florida, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte Pain Management Center , known for its commitment to personalized pain treatment, celebrates over 25 years of delivering compassionate care and clinical excellence in Southwest Florida. Established in 1997, it has become a cornerstone of hope and healing for those dealing with chronic pain. Dedicated to restoring quality of life, it combines medical expertise, innovation, and patient advocacy.







Charlotte Pain Management Center





“It's difficult to put into words what this milestone means to us,” says Nancy Harris, RN, founder and CEO of Charlotte Pain Management Center.“Personally, this clinic isn't just a business. It's a calling. I grew up believing you help people whether you know them or not, and that principle has guided everything we do here. After so many years, to still be here and still making a difference, we're beyond grateful. Our patients trust us with some of the hardest parts of their lives, and that trust means everything to us.”

Charlotte Pain Management Center was founded on the belief that no one should have to live in persistent pain without access to meaningful relief. Catering to patients suffering from nerve pain, neuropathy, bone and joint issues, and complex chronic conditions, the clinic offers interventional and non-interventional treatment plans that are as individualized as the patients themselves. The center employs a whole-patient approach that blends cutting-edge and compassionate care. This is evident in its services, from spinal cord stimulation and radiofrequency ablation to advanced joint and nerve block injections.

The team at Charlotte Pain Management Center includes experienced physicians, medical professionals, and behavioral health specialists who collaborate to address the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of pain. Besides its team of experts, the clinic is also known for its commitment to accessibility. It works with patients who may lack insurance or resources, ensuring that no one is turned away without options.

“Where others might only offer one-size-fits-all procedures, we build sustainable and personalized care paths,” Harris says. That reputation for providing relief where others couldn't have helped solidified the clinic as a vital resource in the region. However, it's worth noting that it took grit and resilience for Charlotte Pain Management Center to establish itself in the field.

The founder began her career managing home health services and medical practices, where she witnessed firsthand the gap in long-term, effective pain care. Her vision to create a more humane and more effective approach led to the founding of the center. Unfortunately, the founder faced some monumental challenges within her personal life.

Yet, even during the darkest times, Harris never considered closing the doors. Her connection to her patients and the knowledge that many had nowhere else to turn drove her to push forward.“I couldn't let them down,” she recalls.“We're often the last stop. Shutting down wasn't an option.”

Emerging from that period with renewed focus, Harris revitalized the clinic. She hired a new physician who brought fresh capabilities and advanced techniques to the team, reestablished essential services like cancer pain treatment, and invested in the latest technologies, including state-of-the-art C-arm imaging equipment. The center expanded its programs to include comprehensive neuropathy protocols and innovative, lesser-known modalities. The outcome was a rebirth both in operations and in mission.

As it celebrates over 25 years of serving the community, Charlotte Pain Management Center remains committed to staying at the forefront of the medical field. Harris remarks:“Technology and treatments will continue to advance, but our priority will always be to deliver patient-centered care.”

