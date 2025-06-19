Product Safety Consulting Adds Industry Veteran Lars Mellander To Drive Business Development

Lars Mellander

Product Safety Consulting

Experienced sales and account management professional joins 36-year-old safety and compliance company

- John Allen, President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting.

BENSENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Product Safety Consulting , a leading product safety testing and certification company serving manufacturers worldwide since 1988, today announced the hiring of Lars Mellander as a key addition to its business development team .

Mellander brings extensive experience in account management and sales, with a track record of exceeding performance targets while building lasting partnerships with companies ranging from innovative startups to global industry leaders. His deep expertise in compliance and global market access sectors makes him a natural fit for Product Safety Consulting's mission to help manufacturers navigate complex regulatory requirements.

"Lars has earned a respected reputation for his ability to tackle complex challenges and deliver solutions that actually work for his clients," said John Allen, President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting Inc. "His commitment to building real relationships and his understanding of the compliance landscape align perfectly with our approach to making product safety and certification more accessible."

Throughout his career, Mellander has demonstrated a strong work ethic and an ability to thrive in competitive, fast-paced environments. His experience spans both emerging technology companies and established enterprises, giving him unique insight into the diverse challenges manufacturers face when bringing products to market.

Product Safety Consulting has helped secure more than 3,000 product safety approvals across 35 countries since its founding. The company specializes in field evaluations , NRTL certification, CE marking, and global certification services, with expertise covering everything from medical devices and AI technology to commercial cooking equipment and electric vehicles.

"What attracted me to Product Safety Consulting is their genuine commitment to customer relationships. As a company, Product Safety Consulting believes that trusted relationships with customers and always doing what is uniquely and ethically right are the foundation for success." Mellander said. "After 36 years in business, they've built the relationships and expertise that can make a real difference for companies trying to get their products to market safely and efficiently." Mellander will work directly with manufacturers to understand their specific needs and connect them with Product Safety Consulting's comprehensive testing and certification services.

About Product Safety Consulting: Founded in 1988, Product Safety Consulting provides expert product safety testing and certification consultations to manufacturers worldwide. Nine out of 10 products fail first time through a Certification process. As a full-service Engineering and Testing firm, the company helps businesses achieve regulatory compliance in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. With over 36 years of experience and more than 3,000 successful product approvals, Product Safety Consulting serves clients across diverse industries including medical devices, IT equipment, commercial appliances, transportation, energy, and emerging technologies.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

John Allen - President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting

Phone - 877.804.3066

Email - ...

John Allen

Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

+1 877-804-3066

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.