Platinum's Price Hits 10-Year High Amid Surging Demand

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The price of %Platinum is up 44% this year and at a 10-year high as global supplies of the metal run short and fail to keep pace with surging demand.

Platinum's price increase has outpaced gold, which has seen its price rise 29% this year to reach an all-time high.

Analysts say platinum is benefitting from "gold fatigue" as investors diversify and rotate into other metals and commodities.

Jewelers are also reportedly switching from gold to platinum due to costs and changing consumer preferences, especially in China.

Platinum jewelry demand in China is becoming an increasingly important factor driving the price higher, say analysts.

However, a deficit in global supplies for a third consecutive year is the biggest reason that platinum is currently trading at $1,313.10 U.S. an ounce and up 44% on the year.

Platinum's price is up nearly 25% in June alone as demand surges, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Investors wanting to gain exposure to platinum should consider mining stocks such as %EasternPlatinum (TSX: $ELR), %BravoMining (TSXV: $BRVO), and Impala Platinum (JSE: IMP).

There's also the Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) that trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

Data from the World Platinum Investment Council shows that 2025 is expected to mark a third consecutive year of a material platinum-market deficit of almost one million ounces.

Platinum is a diverse metal and used in catalytic converters, laboratory equipment, electrical contacts and electrodes, platinum resistance thermometers, dentistry equipment, and jewelry.

China imported 11.5 metric tons of platinum in April of this year, the highest monthly total in over a year.

Despite this year's rally, platinum's price remains below its 2014 all-time high of $1,500 U.S. an ounce. Some analysts say that platinum remains undervalued compared to other metals.