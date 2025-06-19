Israel-Iran Conflict: Tehran Will Pay 'Full Price' - Netanyahu Issues Stark Warning After Soroka Hospital Strike
“This morning, Iran's terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and at a civilian population in the center of the country,” Netanyahu said in a post on X .“We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”
Speaking in Beersheba, Netanyahu added:“We are committed to destroying... the threat of a nuclear annihilation.”Hospital devastated, dozens injured
The missile strike set off alarms across southern Israel and caused a massive blaze at Soroka Hospital, one of the region's primary medical facilities.
Forty people have sustained injuries.
“Several wards were completely demolished and there is extensive damage across the entire hospital,” said Shlomi Codish, the hospital's director.
The International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the attack, reminding both parties that“hospitals must be respected and protected” under international law.Iran says it targeted military base
Iranian officials denied deliberately striking the hospital, saying the intended target was a nearby military intelligence site. However, Israeli officials have dismissed this claim as deflection.
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said:“This was a deliberate and brutal attack. There is no mistake when you hit a hospital.”IDF targets nuclear and missile facilities
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it launched a wave of airstrikes deep into Iranian territory. According to an IDF statement, targets included:
- An inactive nuclear reactor in Arak A weapons development site near Natanz Ballistic missile and air defense production facilities Missile storage sites and radar systems
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz escalated the rhetoric by calling for action against Iran's Supreme Leader.
“Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed - he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals,” Katz said.“Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist.”Diplomacy underway in Geneva
Despite the military escalation, Iran and European nations are preparing for renewed nuclear talks in Geneva on Friday. Diplomats from Britain, France, Germany, and the EU will join Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in the discussions.Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei hands power to military as Israel tensions escalate
