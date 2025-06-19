Donald Trump To Decide On US Role In Iran-Israel Conflict Within Two Weeks, Says White House

MENAFN - Live Mint) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (June 19) conveyed a message from President Donald Trump regarding growing speculation over US involvement in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

At the start of her daily briefing, Leavitt addressed the press corps' questions about the administration's stance on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“I know there has been a lot of speculation amongst all you in the media regarding the president's decision-making and regarding whether or not the United States will be directly [involved],” Leavitt said.

She then read the President' quote:“Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

Hospital in Israel hit as Iran launches missile strike

Tensions reached a new high on Thursday when Iranian missiles struck the Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel, wounding at least 80 people and damaging parts of the facility. In total, more than 240 people were injured across Israel in the latest barrage, which also targeted residential buildings near Tel Aviv.

And, Israeli warplanes launched fresh strikes deep into Iranian territory, continuing their campaign to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he trusted Trump's judgment.“I can tell you that they're already helping a lot,” Netanyahu stated while standing amid the shattered glass and rubble outside Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Israel issues direct threat to Iran's Supreme Leader

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei directly responsible for the attacks and delivered a stark warning.“The military has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist,” Katz declared.

US officials confirmed earlier this week that Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei, though Trump later clarified,“There are no plans to kill him - at least not for now.”

Israel expands assault on Iran's nuclear program

Israel's campaign has already targeted key Iranian nuclear and military assets, including:



Natanz uranium enrichment site

Centrifuge workshops around Tehran

Nuclear facilities in Isfahan Arak heavy water reactor, believed to be capable of producing plutonium

The Israeli military said the strike on Arak was carried out“in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development.”

Rising casualty toll inside Iran

According to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group, the Israeli strikes have killed at least 639 people in Iran, including 263 civilians. More than 1,300 others have been wounded since the campaign began last Friday with a surprise wave of airstrikes on nuclear facilities and key personnel.

Diplomatic channels may reopen

Amid the military escalation, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced plans to travel to Geneva for emergency talks with diplomats from the UK, France, Germany, and the EU. The move suggests a possible diplomatic window to de-escalate the crisis may be emerging.

Trump wants "much bigger" deal

Despite international concern, Trump has so far resisted calls to intervene militarily. However, he hinted that his goal goes beyond immediate ceasefire efforts.“We're not ruling anything out,” he said.“But we want something much bigger than just a ceasefire.”

Iran warns US of“irreparable damage”

Iran's Supreme Leader has warned Washington against any direct military involvement, stating that US entry into the war would result in“irreparable damage to them.” Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, though its uranium enrichment has reached 60% purity - dangerously close to weapons-grade levels.