Soaring Demand, Low Supply: J&K Faces Power Crisis

An official said that there is a power demand of over 3000 Megawatts across Jammu and Kashmir.

“From the Jammu division, there is a power demand of more than 1600 MW and in the case of Kashmir division, we are getting a power demand of approximately 1350-1400 MW of power. Currently, we are catering nearly 2800 MWs of power,” the official said.

The official further said:“There is a power deficiency of nearly 150 MW from the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project wherein we are currently producing only 750 MWs of power. Usually during this season we were producing 900 MWs of power but due to the low water level we are utilizing only five plants out of six and are currently able to generate only 750 MWs.”

He also said that the department was generating a maximum of 900 MW of power from Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project.“A maximum of 900 MWs and minimum of 848 MWs of power is being generated from all phases of this power plant,” he added.

The official said that it was producing 210 lakh units of energy per day from our 13 generation stations.

In Jammu and Kashmir there is a total of nearly 1200 MWs hydel power production capacity of which 900 MW is from the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project. (KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now