Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Soaring Demand, Low Supply: J&K Faces Power Crisis

Soaring Demand, Low Supply: J&K Faces Power Crisis


2025-06-19 03:14:13
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid soaring temperatures, Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD) is facing lopsided power supply and demand-thus pushing thousands to face the scorching heat wave.

An official said that there is a power demand of over 3000 Megawatts across Jammu and Kashmir.

“From the Jammu division, there is a power demand of more than 1600 MW and in the case of Kashmir division, we are getting a power demand of approximately 1350-1400 MW of power. Currently, we are catering nearly 2800 MWs of power,” the official said.

The official further said:“There is a power deficiency of nearly 150 MW from the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project wherein we are currently producing only 750 MWs of power. Usually during this season we were producing 900 MWs of power but due to the low water level we are utilizing only five plants out of six and are currently able to generate only 750 MWs.”

He also said that the department was generating a maximum of 900 MW of power from Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project.“A maximum of 900 MWs and minimum of 848 MWs of power is being generated from all phases of this power plant,” he added.

Read Also Kashmir Sizzles: Srinagar Logs Hottest June Day In 2 Decades Summer Break For Kashmir Schools From July 1

The official said that it was producing 210 lakh units of energy per day from our 13 generation stations.

In Jammu and Kashmir there is a total of nearly 1200 MWs hydel power production capacity of which 900 MW is from the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project. (KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN19062025000215011059ID1109698115

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search