Descartes Systems Group


2025-06-19 03:13:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:31 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group : Has acquired PackageRoute, a leading provider of final-mile carrier solutions. Based in the U.S., PackageRoute's mission is to simplify and optimize the daily operations of final-mile carriers. The company offers a mobile and web-based platform that provides real-time visibility into package deliveries, route optimization, and fleet management. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading up $0.38 at $135.99.

