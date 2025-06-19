Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-19 03:13:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:47 AM EST - Vitalhub Corp. : Announced that it has completed the cash acquisition of Induction Healthcare Group PLC by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006. Vitalhub Corp. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $11.08.

