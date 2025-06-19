Project On National Headgear And Coverings Launched In Country

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Society" Public Union has commenced the implementation of the project titled "National Headgear and Coverings", Azernews reports.

The project was launched as a result of the "Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Society" Public Union's success in winning the 2025 Small Grant Competition organized by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) of Azerbaijan.

The project "National Headgear and Coverings" aims to investigate, promote, and pass down to future generations the ancient and rich clothing culture of the Azerbaijani people, particularly focusing on men's and women's headgears, which are an integral part of this cultural heritage.

During the project, it is planned to highlight not only the historical significance of national headgears but also their social functions, thereby drawing public attention to this field.

Within the scope of the project, concert events will be organized, during which an exhibition featuring Azerbaijani men's and women's headgears will be presented to the audience.

Through this exhibition, viewers will have the opportunity to closely familiarize themselves with the richness and diversity of traditional Azerbaijani headgears.