Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Netflix To Open 1St Entertainment“Houses” In Philadelphia And Dallas By Late 2025

Netflix To Open 1St Entertainment“Houses” In Philadelphia And Dallas By Late 2025


2025-06-19 03:10:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

By the end of 2025, Netflix will open its first two permanent Netflix House entertainment centers in the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia and Galleria Dallas mall in Dallas, Azernews reports.

Each location will span over 9,300 m2. The third Netflix House is planned to open in Las Vegas in 2027.

The Netflix House in Philadelphia will showcase popular projects such as Wednesday, Van Pease, Knives Out, Bridgerton, and Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite series by participating in VR games, mini golf, quizzes, and other interactive entertainment.

In Dallas, the center will feature immersive sets and decorations from Netflix films and series like Squid Game and Stranger Things. Additionally, Netflix RePLAY, an arcade zone, will open here, offering physical challenges, captivating escape rooms, and retro-style games where guests can compete with friends or play in teams.

An exciting highlight is that Netflix House plans to host regular themed events and exclusive premieres, allowing fans to be among the first to experience new episodes and even meet creators and actors from their favorite shows.

MENAFN19062025000195011045ID1109697994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search