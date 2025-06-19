Iran Launches New Missile Attack On Israel

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have recorded a new missile launch from Iranian territory, the IDF Press Service stated. Trend reports.

Air raid alerts have been issued in several regions of the country, and Israeli forces have begun intercepting aerial threats.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.