UK Welcomes Rising Number Of Azerbaijani Students - Ambassador
Speaking at a reception dedicated to the official birthday of King Charles III,Auld emphasized that proficient emerging professionals from Azerbaijan are adeptly acquiring British qualifications domestically-from linguistic proficiency in English to competencies in financial services-facilitating the actualization of their career aspirations.
“We are pleased with the growing number of Azerbaijani students pursuing education in the UK. Azerbaijani graduates return home to apply their knowledge and skills toward the country's development,” Auld noted.
