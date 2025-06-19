Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK Welcomes Rising Number Of Azerbaijani Students - Ambassador


2025-06-19 03:09:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ British universities are actively partnering with a wide range of Azerbaijani institutions, spanning from Lankaran to Nakhchivan, said Fergus Auld, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a reception dedicated to the official birthday of King Charles III,Auld emphasized that proficient emerging professionals from Azerbaijan are adeptly acquiring British qualifications domestically-from linguistic proficiency in English to competencies in financial services-facilitating the actualization of their career aspirations.

“We are pleased with the growing number of Azerbaijani students pursuing education in the UK. Azerbaijani graduates return home to apply their knowledge and skills toward the country's development,” Auld noted.

MENAFN19062025000187011040ID1109697978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search