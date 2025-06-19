First Jordanian-Azerbaijani Stamp Exhibition Celebrates Cultural Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 19 (Petra) – Chairman of the Jordan Post Company (JPC), Sami Dawud, on Thursday inaugurated the first Jordanian-Azerbaijani Postage Stamp Exhibition at the National Library in Amman.The event, organized by the Jordanian Philatelic and Numismatic Society, in collaboration with the Azerbaijani Embassy, was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador Eldar Salimov and ambassadors from Turkey, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.In his opening remarks, Salimov underlined the exhibition's significance in strengthening the "historic" bilateral friendship, describing it as a "new" chapter in mutual cooperation.The envoy said over three decades of diplomatic relations are marked by growing political dialogue, economic partnerships, and cultural exchange.Salimov underscored that the bond between the two nations is rooted in shared historical, religious, and fraternal ties.Salimov noted that stamps serve not only as tools of communication but as cultural artifacts that reflect the national identities, histories, and values of countries."Each stamp is a mirror to the past and a silent message to the future," he said, adding that the exhibition appeals not only to collectors but also to enthusiasts of history and culture.He also reviewed the history of Azerbaijani philately, tracing it back to the first stamps issued by the Azerbaijani Democratic Government in 1919.During the Soviet era, he noted Azerbaijan did not issue its own stamps, but resumed its independent postal identity after regaining independence in 1992. Since then, Azerbaijani stamps have captured the country's cultural richness, geographic diversity, and international standing.Talking to the event, Jordanian Philatelic and Numismatic Society President, Jalil Tannous, highlighted stamp collecting as a form of national memory and cultural preservation. He described the hobby as a global language that promotes cross-cultural understanding and historical awareness.The three-day exhibition features 19 panels displaying a wide array of stamps from both countries, chronicling their shared cultural and political milestones since 1991 and showcasing key historical landmarks.A documentary film was screened during the ceremony, highlighting the society's activities and its cooperation with both the Jordan Post Company and the Azerbaijani Embassy.Concluding the event, Salimov and Tannous exchanged honorary shields, with additional shields presented to those who contributed to the exhibition's success.