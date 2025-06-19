Best Tips To Prevent Cholesterol This Summer

It is common to relax good lifestyle habits in summer, a mistake we should not make in the field of health and wellness. If you want to prevent cholesterol and enjoy good health, these tips and recommendations will help you avoid hypercholesterolemia and its possible consequences.

Watch your diet to avoid high cholesterol

To prevent cholesterol, it is essential to follow a healthy diet. It is as necessary to limit or, better yet, avoid consuming foods that can raise LDL cholesterol as it is to eat foods that raise HDL cholesterol levels.

Thus, it is advisable to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially those of high alcohol content. Precooked foods rich in saturated fats, pastries and cakes, cheeses and fried foods should also be avoided. In addition, it is preferable to limit the consumption of cheese and fatty sausages.

On the other hand, this summer it will be good for you to control your cholesterol by enjoying a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, adding legumes to salads, as well as eating raw and unsalted nuts and dried fruits in moderate quantities, but on a daily basis. It is also important to consume oily fish and whole grains.

Taking dietary supplements to prevent cholesterol and triglycerides

Natural substances such as reishi, safflower fruit oil or omegas 3, 6 and 9 help to control blood cholesterol levels. They are easy to take in the form of food supplements.

At Robis we have a selection of dietary supplements for cholesterol to take as a support to take care of your cardiovascular health and prevent problems. Solutions such as Reishi Robis, Garcinia Complex or Red Yeast Rice Complex are suitable for people with LDL cholesterol levels close to the limit considered healthy and people with hypercholesterolemia.

As an example, red yeast contains monacolin K, a natural substance that inhibits a key enzyme for cholesterol production in the liver, HMG-CoA reductase. Omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids increase“good” cholesterol and reduce“bad” cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as prevent plaque buildup in the arteries. And Garcinia suppresses the accumulation of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood vessels.

Consult your doctor about the convenience of taking supplements to help prevent cholesterol and listen to his or her advice to improve your overall health.

Physical exercise to prevent hypercholesterolemia

Physical exercise helps keep cholesterol in check by helping to maintain a healthy body weight. Exercise increases the body's levels of the so-called good cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, which is key to reducing the bad or LDL cholesterol.

Summer is a great opportunity to enjoy exercise as a leisure activity and acquire good habits to take care of your health and well-being all year round. If you like to go to the beach or the pool, take the opportunity to swim. Walking at a brisk pace and hiking is also good exercise to prevent cholesterol, as is dancing or cycling.

It's also a good time to have fun with team sports or gentle jogging outdoors in clean air. In addition, in many resort areas there are parks with bio-healthy circuits for exercise, not only oriented to seniors.

Avoid smoking to prevent cholesterol

If you smoke, quit as soon as possible. You probably already know that it is a harmful habit for your health. In the case of cholesterol, smoking increases blood pressure and affects blood circulation.

Whether or not you are a smoker, as far as possible, avoid becoming a passive smoker.

Increase physical activity in your daily life

In addition to physical exercise, it is advisable to lead a more active and less sedentary life. On a daily basis, try to move more. You can go up and down stairs from time to time instead of using the elevator or take up a hobby that requires physical movement.