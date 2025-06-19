Multiple System Atrophy Market Set To Grow Substantially Through 2034, Delveinsight Projects Ionis Pharma, Biohaven Pharma, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Brain Neuro

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies in the market include - Teva Pharmaceutical/MODAG GmBH, H. Lundbeck A/S/Genmab, Alterity Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others .

DelveInsight's “Multiple System Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple System Atrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple System Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Multiple System Atrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Multiple System Atrophy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report:



The Multiple System Atrophy market size was valued approximately USD 43 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 44.7% during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2025, ATH434 by Alterity Therapeutics exhibited encouraging Phase 2 results in a randomized, double-blind trial for early-stage multiple system atrophy (MSA). The treatment, especially at a 50 mg dose, was well-tolerated and showed both clinical improvements and biomarker-based benefits.

In July 2024, Alterity Therapeutics announced promising interim results from the Phase II trial of ATH434 for Multiple System Atrophy. The analysis incorporated clinical and biomarker data from seven participants who were treated for six months, as well as neuroimaging data from three individuals who received treatment for 12 months. Remarkably, 43% of participants showed improved scores on the UMSARS Activities of Daily Living Scale after six months, indicating a decrease in disability.

In 2023, the U.S. MSA market was valued at approximately USD 38 million , representing 88% of the total market. This value is projected to rise substantially with the launch of new therapies.

In 2023, the combined market size of the EU4 and the UK was estimated at around USD 2.3 million, accounting for nearly 5% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

In 2023, Germany held the largest market share among the EU4 and the UK, with an estimated value of approximately USD 0.57 million, followed by the UK at around USD 0.50 million . Spain had the smallest market share, reaching nearly USD 0.32 million.

In 2023, Japan's MSA market was valued at approximately USD 2.98 million , with expectations of growth throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

Estimates suggest that among the emerging therapies, Amlenetug (Lu AF82422) is projected to hold the largest market share, generating approximately USD 795 million in revenue across the 7MM by 2034.

DelveInsight's estimates indicate that in 2023, there were approximately 70,800 prevalent cases of MSA across the 7MM. The U.S. accounted for 60% of these cases, while the EU4 and the UK contributed nearly 16%, and Japan represented 24%.

In 2023, the U.S. had the highest prevalence of MSA, with around 42,500 cases. This number is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% through 2034.

In 2023, Germany had the highest prevalence of MSA among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 2,700 cases, followed by the UK with around 2,400 cases. Spain reported the lowest prevalence, with nearly 1,500 cases.

In 2023, Japan recorded approximately 5,100 prevalent cases of MSA in males and 12,000 in females, with these numbers expected to increase by 2034.

In the U.S. in 2023, MSA cases were distributed as follows: approximately 400 in stage 0, 800 in stage 1, 2,100 in stage 2, 15,000 in stage 3, 13,000 in stage 4, and 10,000 in stage 5. These numbers are expected to increase by 2034

Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical/MODAG GmBH, H. Lundbeck A/S/Genmab, Alterity Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others

Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: Emrusolmin (TEV-56286, Anle-138b), Amlenetug (Lu AF82422), ATH434-201/-202, Lu AF82422, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, ION464, ATH434, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, KM-819, rasagiline mesylate, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, AZD3241, NBMI, hOMSC300, DaTSCAN Ioflupane, Droxidopa, and others

The Multiple System Atrophy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are most commonly affected as compare females in case of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in the 7MM The Multiple System Atrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Multiple System Atrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Multiple System Atrophy market dynamics.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the body's autonomic functions, such as blood pressure, heart rate, bladder function, and digestion, as well as motor control. MSA is characterized by a combination of symptoms similar to those of Parkinson's disease, cerebellar ataxia, and autonomic failure.

Get a Free sample for the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report:

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Multiple System Atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Multiple System Atrophy

Prevalent Cases of Multiple System Atrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Multiple System Atrophy Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Multiple System Atrophy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Multiple System Atrophy epidemiology trends @ Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Multiple System Atrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Multiple System Atrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Multiple System Atrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Multiple System Atrophy Therapies and Key Companies



Emrusolmin (TEV-56286, Anle-138b): Teva Pharmaceutical/MODAG GmBH

Amlenetug (Lu AF82422): H. Lundbeck A/S/Genmab

ATH434-201/-202: Alterity Therapeutics

Lu AF82422: H Lundbeck A/S

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855): Theravance Biopharma

AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy: Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc

ION464: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ATH434: Alterity Therapeutics

Verdiperstat: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TAK-341: Takeda

KM-819: Kainos Medicine Inc.

rasagiline mesylate: Teva Branded Pharma

Safinamide Methanesulfonate: Zambon SpA

AZD3241: AstraZeneca

NBMI: EmeraMed

hOMSC300: Cytora Ltd.

DaTSCAN Ioflupane: GE Healthcare Droxidopa: Chelsea Therapeutics

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Multiple System Atrophy market share @ Multiple System Atrophy Treatment Market

Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers



Prospect for a robust pipeline

New Pre-clinical MoAs

Increase in Multiple System Atrophy research Regulatory designations

Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers



Launch of generics

Diagnostic barrier Limited clinical research

Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical/MODAG GmBH, H. Lundbeck A/S/Genmab, Alterity Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others

Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: Emrusolmin (TEV-56286, Anle-138b), Amlenetug (Lu AF82422), ATH434-201/-202, Lu AF82422, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, ION464, ATH434, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, KM-819, rasagiline mesylate, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, AZD3241, NBMI, hOMSC300, DaTSCAN Ioflupane, Droxidopa, and others

Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple System Atrophy current marketed and Multiple System Atrophy emerging therapies

Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics: Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and Multiple System Atrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Multiple System Atrophy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Multiple System Atrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Multiple System Atrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Multiple System Atrophy

4. Multiple System Atrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Multiple System Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Multiple System Atrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Multiple System Atrophy

9. Multiple System Atrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs

11. Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Multiple System Atrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers

16. Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers

17. Multiple System Atrophy Appendix

18. Multiple System Atrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.