Pastor Mercy Djenebou Bouare Featured On Zondra TV Network's LEWW Show: Championing Women's Leadership, Empowerment, And Global Impact Through Media

MENAFN - GetNews)Pastor Mercy Djenebou Bouare, visionary founder of Leadership Excellence for Women by Women (LEWW) and CEO of Mercy TV Network, was recently featured on the LEWW Show broadcast by Zondra TV Network, a globally recognized multi-media platform reaching over 800 million households. Her powerful message and mission captivated viewers, further spotlighting her commitment to empowering minority women, girls, and youth across the globe.







Launched in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LEWW is a Dallas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides career coaching, business mentorship, leadership development, and image consulting tailored for women and youth, especially from minority and diaspora communities. With a passion for storytelling and empowerment, Pastor Mercy uses her platform at Mercy TV Network to create engaging, bilingual TV shows and documentaries that educate, inspire, and lead.

"At Mercy TV Network, we passionately create captivating shows that entertain and uplift diverse audiences worldwide," said Pastor Mercy. "Our content addresses relevant issues-from domestic violence to immigration-and provides practical pathways for empowerment."

Highlights of Pastor Mercy's Initiatives Include:

. LEWW Talk Shows (English & French): Tackling hard-hitting topics such as bullying, health, immigration, and more, with the goal of offering fresh, impactful perspectives.

. Inspiration Leader Show: Honoring community leaders creating positive change.

. Workshops for Diaspora Women & Girls: Offering training, tools, and support for aspiring leaders.

. Focus Talents Programming: A long-standing initiative (since 2000) identifying and nurturing minority youth, especially girls in STEM and kids with entrepreneurial ambitions.

. Kids Entrepreneurs Leadership Project: Cultivating future business leaders through media, mentorship, and exposure.

. Minority Women Empowerment Initiatives: Including coaching, image consulting, and career development-$30,000 in self-funding has already assisted 45 minority women and youth.

. LEWW Gender-Based Programming: Upcoming outreach to incarcerated minority women and survivors of sexual exploitation by traffickers, both in the U.S. and globally.

Through these multifaceted programs, Pastor Mercy has not only helped seven women start businesses with personal funds but also provided more than $5,000 in humanitarian aid to support women and children around the world.

An accomplished international development professional and TV producer, Pastor Mercy has lived and worked in 23 countries, speaks nine languages, and has collaborated with global organizations like UNICEF, the World Bank, GTZ, and USAID. Her extensive multicultural experience uniquely positions her to lead initiatives that address the intersection of gender, culture, and economic empowerment.

About Pastor Mercy Djenebou Bouare

Pastor Mercy Djenebou Bouare is an international development professional, image consultant, trainer, speaker, certified HR practitioner, TV producer and personality. For over 30 years, she has mentored and sponsored thousands of young girls and vulnerable women worldwide, helping them fulfill their potential. She has also self-funded initiatives that provided over $30,000 to assist 45 minority women and youth in launching or expanding small businesses for sustainable self-sufficiency.

About ZondraTV Network

ZondraTV is a multi-media platform and full production studio with a potential reach to over 800 million households. Televised on seven different national and international streaming platforms, ZondraTV invites diverse voices, including podcasters, speakers, and entrepreneurs, to share their stories.

To watch your favorite shows, visit .