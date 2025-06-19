403
UK Introduce Law To Keep Terrorists, Extremists Out Of Country
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 19 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom introduced a law on Tuesday to prevent the reinstatement of British citizenship for individuals deemed a national security risk, even if their initial appeal is successful, the Home Office said in a statement.
British Security Minister Dan Jarvis said that the power to deprive someone of their British citizenship is an essential tool, and helps protect "us" from some of the most dangerous people.
"This is the right thing to do if we believe someone is a threat to our national security, and it will make Britain safer," he added.
Jarvis explained that the Deprivation of Citizenship Orders (Effect during Appeal) Bill will ensure that citizenship is not automatically reinstated after a successful appeal until all further appeals are exhausted protecting the public from potential threats. (end)
