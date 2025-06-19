Tiny Worms Erect“Living Towers” To Catch Insect Rides

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Scientists have observed that under intense environmental pressure, nematode worms assemble into towering collective structures to disperse by hitching rides on passing insects. This phenomenon, documented in decaying orchard fruit in Germany, represents the first natural evidence of cooperative“towering” behaviour among nematodes.

Field researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior and the University of Konstanz spent months scanning fallen apples and pears with digital microscopes, capturing worms forming vertical towers several millimetres tall. Once attached to an insect such as a fruit fly, the entire column would detach and ride off, a strategy to reach new habitats.

The towers consist exclusively of a single species in the stress-resistant“dauer” larval stage, suggesting selective group assembly rather than random aggregation among various worm genera. Postdoctoral researcher Daniela Perez describes these towers as“a coordinated structure, a superorganism in motion”.

Laboratory experiments using Caenorhabditis elegans confirmed these findings. In vitro tests placed starved worms on nutrient-deprived agar fitted with a vertical bristle. Within hours, worms climbed one another, forming towers that remained stable for over 12 hours and even extended 'arms' to bridge gaps. When touched or when an insect passed by, the structures would reorient and attach en masse.

Unlike ants or slime moulds, nematode towers display no evident division of roles. Each worm, whether atop the structure or at its base, shares similar mobility and reproductive potential in the lab. This egalitarian dynamic reflects clonal origin; however, wild towers may harbour more complex genetic interactions, pointing to open questions about cooperation, conflict and even cheating.

The study positions nematodes among a rare group of organisms-such as fire ants, slime moulds and spider mites-that link bodies for coordinated movement. Given nematodes' global prevalence, this discovery opens new avenues for research into collective motion, ecological dispersal and bio-inspired design, especially with the genetic tools available for the C. elegans model.

Senior author Serena Ding emphasises the novelty: with the right field tools,“natural worm towers existed only in our imaginations. But ... they were hiding in plain sight”.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?