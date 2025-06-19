Swiss Parliament To Boost Child Abuse Prevention In Churches

Français fr Le Parlement renforce encore la prévention des abus dans l'Eglise Original Read more: Le Parlement renforce encore la prévention des abus dans l'Eglis

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Action must be taken to prevent child abuse in churches, schools and associations but creating a national law is out of the question, according to the Swiss Senate. This content was published on June 19, 2025 - 14:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Responding to six cross-party motions, the Senate has asked the government to report on the measures to be taken to prevent abuse. The proposed texts aim to create a law obliging national churches, schools and associations working with minors to define and apply standardised, binding and risk-adapted protection strategies. They were tabled in the wake of the abuses in the Swiss Church that came to light in 2023.

Isabelle Chassot from the Centre party, speaking on behalf of the committee, said it is“essential that all those involved, whether public or private, fulfil their duty to protect children and young people and put in place effective measures to prevent abuse”.

More than just cantonal powers

However, what the motions call for goes beyond the government's remit, as the cantons are responsible for these issues, she added. In addition, the government is already working to define a strategy against child abuse, as requested by parliament.

More More Basel diocese files five claims of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church

This content was published on Jan 21, 2025 The diocese of Basel has received 141 reports of sexual abuse since the publication of a sweeping study on violations in the Catholic Church by the University of Zurich in 2023.

Read more: Basel diocese files five claims of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Churc