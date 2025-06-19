Climate Study Warns Of More Heavy Summer Storms In The Alps
Thunderstorms with such heavy rainfall, which today occur on average only once every 50 years, will occur every 25 years, as a study published on Thursday in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science shows. Researchers from the University of Lausanne (Unil) and the University of Padua (Italy) analysed data from almost 300 mountain weather stations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy and France.More More Is playing with the sun to fight climate change worth the risk?
