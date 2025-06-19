Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Climate Study Warns Of More Heavy Summer Storms In The Alps

2025-06-19 02:19:34
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Extreme summer rainfall will become more frequent and more intense in the Alps in future. If the climate warms by two degrees, a Swiss-Italian research team expects a doubling of short, heavy summer rainfall in the Alps. This content was published on June 19, 2025 - 16:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Thunderstorms with such heavy rainfall, which today occur on average only once every 50 years, will occur every 25 years, as a study published on Thursday in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science shows. Researchers from the University of Lausanne (Unil) and the University of Padua (Italy) analysed data from almost 300 mountain weather stations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy and France.

More More Is playing with the sun to fight climate change worth the risk?

This content was published on May 10, 2025 Reflecting the sun's rays back to space to prevent climate change, known as solar geoengineering, is as controversial as it is intriguing.

Read more: Is playing with the sun to fight climate change worth the risk?

