Climate Study Warns Of More Heavy Summer Storms In The Alps

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Extreme summer rainfall will become more frequent and more intense in the Alps in future. If the climate warms by two degrees, a Swiss-Italian research team expects a doubling of short, heavy summer rainfall in the Alps. This content was published on June 19, 2025 - 16:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Thunderstorms with such heavy rainfall, which today occur on average only once every 50 years, will occur every 25 years, as a study published on Thursday in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science shows. Researchers from the University of Lausanne (Unil) and the University of Padua (Italy) analysed data from almost 300 mountain weather stations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy and France.

