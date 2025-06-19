New Study Data On Chemo-Immunotherapy Approach Using The ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy (ECI®) To Treat Bone Cancer In Dogs Demonstrates Improved Outcomes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The oral abstract presentation, "Adoptive Cell Therapy with Chemotherapy Improves Canine Osteosarcoma Outcomes Compared to Standard of Care Chemotherapy," was presented by Jeffrey N Bryan, DVM, MS, PhD, DACVIM(O), Professor of Oncology and Associate Director of the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center at the University of Missouri. The combined therapeutic approach showed improved outcomes and was well-tolerated. In the study, 14 dogs received one dose of carboplatin followed by ECI® initiated 21 days later. This treatment group showed the best response, with a 1-year survival rate of 71% compared to 21% in 14 matched control dogs that received four doses of carboplatin only, which is the current standard of care.

In the study, 71% of dogs receiving one dose of carboplatin followed by ECI® were alive at one year.

"We believe this interim analysis provides important clinical insights into how veterinarians treating cancer are integrating ECI® into their treatment protocols," said Tammie Wahaus, CEO of ELIAS Animal Health. "We're excited to share these results at the 2025 ACVIM Forum and look forward to the final study results which are expected in late-2026."

ECI® is the first and only USDA-approved product indicated for treatment of canine osteosarcoma . This novel approach harnesses the dog's own immune system by combining a personalized cancer vaccine with activated T cells to target cancer cells.

Veterinary professionals attending the ACVIM Forum can learn more about the study and ECI®

About ELIAS Animal Health

ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company focused on advancing a pipeline of immunotherapies, including an adoptive cell therapy and an oncolytic virotherapy, for the treatment of canine cancers. The company's therapeutic pipeline offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. Learn more at .

About ECI®

ECI® is an autologous prescription product (USDA Product Code 95A7.50) that has been evaluated in multiple clinical studies and is approved for veterinary use by the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics. As an adoptive cell therapy, ECI® combines an autologous vaccine with cell therapy to target a patient's unique cancer cells. This personalized approach can improve clinical outcomes and provide a better quality of life for canine patients. ECI® is available at more than 100 authorized treatment centers across the U.S. Learn more at /elias-cancer-immunotherapy/

