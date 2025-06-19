New Study Data On Chemo-Immunotherapy Approach Using The ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy (ECI®) To Treat Bone Cancer In Dogs Demonstrates Improved Outcomes
In the study, 71% of dogs receiving one dose of carboplatin followed by ECI® were alive at one year.Post thi
"We believe this interim analysis provides important clinical insights into how veterinarians treating cancer are integrating ECI® into their treatment protocols," said Tammie Wahaus, CEO of ELIAS Animal Health. "We're excited to share these results at the 2025 ACVIM Forum and look forward to the final study results which are expected in late-2026."
ECI® is the first and only USDA-approved product indicated for treatment of canine osteosarcoma . This novel approach harnesses the dog's own immune system by combining a personalized cancer vaccine with activated T cells to target cancer cells.
Veterinary professionals attending the ACVIM Forum can learn more about the study and ECI® by visiting ELIAS Animal Health at Booth 723.
About ELIAS Animal Health
ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company focused on advancing a pipeline of immunotherapies, including an adoptive cell therapy and an oncolytic virotherapy, for the treatment of canine cancers. The company's therapeutic pipeline offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. Learn more at .
About ECI®
ECI® is an autologous prescription product (USDA Product Code 95A7.50) that has been evaluated in multiple clinical studies and is approved for veterinary use by the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics. As an adoptive cell therapy, ECI® combines an autologous vaccine with cell therapy to target a patient's unique cancer cells. This personalized approach can improve clinical outcomes and provide a better quality of life for canine patients. ECI® is available at more than 100 authorized treatment centers across the U.S. Learn more at /elias-cancer-immunotherapy/
Media Contact:
Jessica Wiley
1-816-800-0504
[email protected]
SOURCE ELIAS Animal Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment