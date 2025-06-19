Portuguese Investor Increases Its Stake In IVU Traffic Technologies AG
“We have been following IVU's development as a leading software provider for rail and bus operators worldwide for some time,” said Pedro Sousa, Partner at Oxy Capital.“Our extensive due diligence highlighted IVU's strong competitive position, high customer satisfaction, and significant potential for continued growth. We are therefore very pleased that we can accompany the further development of the company as a relevant, long-term shareholder.”
“I have found the exchange with Oxy Capital's team to be very open and appreciative from the very beginning,” says Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies AG.“The increasing interest of international investors in IVU shows that we are on the right track both with our topic and with our business development.
