EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Portuguese investor increases its stake in IVU Traffic Technologies AG

19.06.2025 / 15:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oxy Capital, a successful long-term investor across public and private markets based in Lisbon, has acquired a stake of more than 3% in IVU Traffic Technologies AG and published a voting rights notification yesterday.



“We have been following IVU's development as a leading software provider for rail and bus operators worldwide for some time,” said Pedro Sousa, Partner at Oxy Capital.“Our extensive due diligence highlighted IVU's strong competitive position, high customer satisfaction, and significant potential for continued growth. We are therefore very pleased that we can accompany the further development of the company as a relevant, long-term shareholder.”



“I have found the exchange with Oxy Capital's team to be very open and appreciative from the very beginning,” says Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies AG.“The increasing interest of international investors in IVU shows that we are on the right track both with our topic and with our business development.



19.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88 12161 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007448508 WKN: 744850 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2156650

End of News EQS News Service