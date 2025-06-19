Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Received A Phone Call From Friedrich Merz, Chancellor Of The Federal Republic Of Germany.


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and a number of developments of common interest, both regionally and internationally, particularly those related to the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran. They also discussed the importance of de-escalation and resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

