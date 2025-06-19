Readout Of Secretary Rubio's Call With Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani about the situation in the Middle East and agreed to maintain close cooperation. They discussed our shared priority to end the Russia-Ukraine war and build a path to durable peace.

