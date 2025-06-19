MP Govt To File Caveat In HC On Promotion Rules Cleared By Cabinet

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 19 (IANS) The General Administration Department (GAD) notified the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Promotion Rules, 2025 in the Gazette on Thursday.

The order came three days after the government approved rules for the promotion of state government employees and officials that had been pending for about nine years.

Learning that some organisations or unions of state government employees may file a writ petition in the High Court to challenge the Cabinet's decision, the government has also decided to file a caveat in all three benches of the court.

"A caveat is being filed by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, General Administration Department, Bhopal in the High Court Principal Bench Jabalpur / Bench Indore / Bench Gwalior," Deputy Secretary of GAD, Ajay Katesaria, said in a statement on Thursday.

The General Administration Department has stated that if the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Promotion Rules, 2025 or any of its provisions are challenged, a copy thereof should be made available to the Advocate General's office at Jabalpur/Indore/Gwalior, the GAD's statement further reads.

After clearing the proposal during the Cabinet meeting on June 17, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had stated that the decision has been taken taken in interests of all employees, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, were Chief Minister has also asserted that after promotions are cleared, more than two lakh posts will become vacant in government services, and that will be filled with new recruitment.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025, include 20 per cent reservation for ST and 16 per cent for SC communities, the government said in a statement.

"The rules have been made in consultation with the Law Department on various decisions of the Supreme Court and the High Court so that the process of promotions does not face any legal hurdles," the Chief Minister had said.