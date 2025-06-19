Announcing The 19Th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards Results
The National Indie Excellence® Awards is proud to announce the results of its 19th Annual competition.Post thi
NIEA celebrates the physical book as a cornerstone of the publishing industry, recognizing excellence in both content and presentation. Since 2005, the awards have championed independent authors and publishers who produce high-quality books. Entries are evaluated by a panel of industry professionals-including publishers, authors, editors, and book designers-using a rigorous set of criteria.
Winners and Finalists are selected based on written content as well as the overall design, function, and informational quality of the publication. Each submission undergoes thorough individual review before jurors reach a consensus.
Sponsorship Awards provide recipients with valuable professional development opportunities, including consultations, marketing, and distribution support. Additionally, three standout titles from among all Winners and Finalists are honored with Juror's Choice Awards, which include monetary prizes. This year's Juror's Choice awards were selected by author, editor, and coach Zoë Ruiz.
All awardees are also eligible for a complimentary listing in the NIEA Speaker's Bureau.
"Self-published, independent authors, and small to midsize publishers continue to impress with strong entries across every genre. Final decisions made by our jurors often come down to the narrowest of margins when selecting a single Winner per category. The Team at NIEA are proud to stand behind each awardee as representatives of Excellence in their craft and the enduring value of books in print today."
- Doug Fogelson, NIEA President
Contact: [email protected]
*The 20th Annual NIEA competition opens in August 2025.
SOURCE The National Indie Excellence® Awards
