Homeschooling's Breakout Year: Schoolio Ends The Year With Record Growth On A Mission To Fix What Public Education Won't

DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As schools across North America close for summer, thousands of parents are choosing not to go back. Homeschooling rates across North America continue to climb at unprecedented rates, with parents wanting a better experience for their children- from personalized learning to future-readying content to programming that meets their special needs children's unique styles- and one company is answering the call for all three in a big way. Schoolio , the fast-growing digital learning platform built for homeschooling and microschools, has announced record-breaking growth as it wraps up the 2024–2025 school year with over 800% year-over-year increase in trial sign-ups, and more than 10,000 students served across the U.S., Canada, and five international markets, including a recent launch in Bali .

“At this point, it's not a fad. It's a real shift to a new model,” says Sathish Bala, founder and CEO of Schoolio.“Families are waking up to how broken the traditional system is. They want flexibility, neurodivergent-friendly tools, and education that actually works. And they want it now.”

Backed by hundreds of parent testimonials and real-world results, Schoolio's model blends AI-powered personalization with flexible curriculum pathways and their unique Adaptive Learning Model. Unlike other platforms, Schoolio offers a unique, blended online/offline model that integrates Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) and Future Readiness skills with AI-driven personalization. This well-rounded approach helps families nurture not just academic growth, but also resilience, responsibility, and real-world skills.

“Education should be personalized, accessible, and joyful,” says Lindsey Casselman, co-founder and Head of Learning at Schoolio.“We're not just building software. We're helping parents feel confident and successful teaching their kids at home, and helping kids experience what learning can feel like- curious, confidence-building, and joyful.”

Key milestones from the 2024–2025 school year:

- High trial conversion rate, with 1 in 2 parents becoming paid subscribers

- More than 10,000 students learning through Schoolio's adaptive model-a personalized learning experience that blends online and offline learning unique to the platform

- For Canadian families and teachers, Schoolio is the only complete, provincially-aligned Canadian curriculum

- Partnerships formed with ClassWallet and ESA-funded states, helping public dollars reach families directly

- Neurodivergent-Friendly Program Design for autistic, ADHD, and Dyslexic learners

- User satisfaction rate over 92%, with daily testimonials citing renewed confidence, engagement, and reduced parental stress.

“My son went from crying every morning before school to waking up excited to learn again,” says one parent from Texas.“Schoolio didn't just give us curriculum. It gave us freedom.“

With the 2025-2026 school year already in planning, Schoolio is doubling down: expanding into more countries through channel partners around the globe, launching hybrid tools for microschools and learning pods, and rolling out the next generation of its adaptive learning AI tools.

About Schoolio

Schoolio** is a modern homeschooling and microschooling platform serving families across North America. Built by educators, technologists, and parents, Schoolio delivers personalized, flexible learning experiences rooted in real-world skills and emotional well-being. Schoolio is currently available in all 50 U.S. states and every province in Canada.

