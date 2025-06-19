MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At a CAGR of 4.1% | Metal Cutting Tool Market Sharpening Its Edge Through 2032 - Sandvik AB, Tiangong International Co

- Allied Market ResearchNEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metal cutting tool have a primary purpose of removing leftover material from a manufactured piece of metal by using the process of shear deformation. There are mainly two types of metal cutting tool that are normally used; single point tool and multi-point tool. In addition, Single-point tool are mainly used to get rid of extra material through cutting edges in the process of shaping, turning and other related procedures. However, the multi-point tool is a part of crucial processes such as grinding, drilling, and milling.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Metal Cutting Tool Market by Tool Type (Indexable Inserts and Solid Round Tools), Product Type (Lathe, Drilling Machine, Milling Machine, Grinding Machine, and Others), Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electronics, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global metal cutting tool industry was valued at $65.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $107.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.Metal cutting tools are a type of tool or device designed to cut or shape various types of metal materials. They can be used in a range of applications, from handheld tools such as hacksaws and snips to more powerful machines like plasma cutters, lasers, and CNC machines. These tools are utilized in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to construction to automotive, and are essential for creating precise and accurate cuts in metal, allowing for the formation of complex designs and structures.Get a Sample Copy of this Report :Prime Determinants of Growth:The growth of the global metal cutting tool market is driven by factors such as the growth of the automotive industry, increased construction activities globally, and a rise in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, fluctuating prices of raw materials may limit the growth of the market. On the other hand, the increase in the adoption of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to open new avenues for the growth of the metal cutting tool market.COVID-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global metal cutting tool market, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.Not only the production but also the sale of metal cutting tools was hampered due to the unexpected lockdown in the initial period of the pandemic.However, the pandemic situation has recovered, and the market is growing steadily.The solid round tools segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-By tool type, the solid round tool segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global metal cutting tool market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The recent development of materials for ultimate metal removal inserts, which are lightweight and have an extended life, is expected to boost the demand for metal cutting tools. In addition, an increase in new technologies, such as state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing ease the method and enhance the standard of products. Moreover, rapid growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.Buy Complete Report at Discounted Price @The lathe segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-By product type, the lathe segment held the major market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global metal cutting tool market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the milling machine segment is expected to display the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for metal cutting tools in the industrial sector.The automotive segment to rule the roost by 2032-By application, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global metal cutting tool market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The automobile industry has shown significant growth in the developing countries mainly in China and India. Although the industry has reached a stagnation point in the U.S. and European countries, the after-sales services, such as repairing, maintenance, and retrofitting have higher demand in these regions. Such factors propel the demand for metal cutting tools in the automotive industry globally. However, the electronics segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-By region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global metal cutting tool market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The development of developing countries has had a significant influence on the global growth of the automotive industry. As the demand for automotive products increases in emerging markets, suppliers have the potential to benefit in this region.Enquire Before Buying:Leading Market Players: -BIG DAISHOWA Inc.Tiangong International Co.Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company)Proterial Ltd.Komatsu Ltd.DN SolutionsKennametal Inc.FANUC CORPORATIONAmada Machine Tools Co. Ltd.Sandvik ABThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global metal cutting tool market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, investments, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenarioTrending Reports in Construction and Manufacturing Industry:Construction 4.0 marketModular Construction MarketAbsorption Chillers MarketHVAC Chillers MarketBuilding construction marketReady-Mix Concrete MarketSachet Packaging MarketAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Contact Us:
United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285

