Did You Receive A Data Breach Notice From A Medical Provider Or Accounting Firm Between April 2021 And October 2022 That Referenced A Data Breach Experienced By Netgain? If So, You May Be Eligible For Compensation From A Class Action Settlement

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed class action settlement in In re Netgain Technology, LLC, Consumer Data Breach Litigation, Case No. 21-cv-1210 (SRN/LIB), United States District Court District of Minnesota.

What is this about? Plaintiffs allege that the data incident occurred between September 2020 and November 2020 when an unauthorized individual accessed Netgain Technology, LLC's ("Netgain") computer systems and accessed certain personal or health-related information, which Netgain stored on behalf of other businesses, including healthcare providers and accounting firms.

Who is affected? The Settlement Class consists of all individuals who reside in the United States and who potentially had their personal or health-related information disclosed to an unauthorized third party between September 2020 and November 2020 in the course of a databreach experienced by Netgain.

What does the Settlement provide? Netgain has agreed to pay $1,900,000.00 (the "Settlement Fund") to settle the class action. Class Members who submit a valid claim may receive either: (a) payment for documented out of pocket losses of up to $5000, and/or payment of up to $75.00 for three hours of attested time spent attributable to the data breach subject to the maximum cap of $5,000 or (b) a flat cash payment equal to a pro rata share of all funds left in the Settlement Fund after the payment of notice and administration, documented loss claims, attorneys' fees and expenses, and class representative service awards.

How do I file a claim? You must complete and submit a Claim Form, either online or via U.S. Mail by September 17, 2025. Claim Forms are available for download and online submission at .

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing You will not receive Settlement benefits, but you will still be bound by the Settlement.

Exclude Yourself: If you exclude yourself, you will receive no Settlement benefits, but you will retain any legal claims you may have against Netgain and Netgain's business customers whose stored data was compromised in the data breach. Requests for Exclusion ("Opt-Outs") must be sent to the Settlement Administrator no later than September 2, 2025.

Object: If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may submit an objection stating why you do not like the Settlement. To object, you must provide timely written notice of your objection to the Settlement Administrator as provided below no later than September 2, 2025.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on October 30, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. central time to consider final approval of the Settlement, any requested award of attorney's fees and expenses and class representative service awards. You may attend the It hearing at your own expense, or you may pay your own lawyer to attend, but it is not necessary.

How do I get more information? For more information, and to view the Long Form Notice, Claim Form, a copy of the Settlement Agreement with a list of the affected medical clinics and accounting firms, and other case -related documents, go to . You may also contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-888-678-2591, by email at [email protected] or by writing to Netgain Technology, LLC, Consumer Data Breach Litigation, c/o CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

