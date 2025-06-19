Tootris Bolsters Government Solutions With Addition Of Public Policy Strategist Kelly Davydov

Kelly Davydov joins TOOTRiS as Government Solutions Consultant

Veteran systems-builder to expand state and CCR&R collaboration on Child Care modernization

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With nearly two decades of experience building early childhood systems and driving public-sector change, Kelly Davydov has joined TOOTRiS , the nation's largest and most comprehensive Child Care platform, as Government Solutions Consultant.

In her new role, Davydov will help expand TOOTRiS' partnerships with Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) agencies and state leaders across the country. She will bring her systems-thinking and policy expertise to the forefront, helping government and nonprofit partners modernize Child Care infrastructure and improve outcomes for families and providers.

“Solving our child care challenges requires an all-hands approach,” Davydov said.“Young children, their families, and the providers who support them are my North Star. I'm excited to bring fresh thinking and technology-driven solutions to the field through TOOTRiS.”

Davydov, who lives in the Kansas City area, recently served as Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Kansas, where she led the network through a period of significant growth-scaling its operations from $20 million to $90 million during the pandemic. During her tenure, she oversaw strategic investments in access, community-based solutions, and quality improvement, while also serving on Kansas' Early Childhood Transition Taskforce and other statewide initiatives focused on child and family well-being.

Earlier in her career, Davydov held several key roles with the State of Iowa, including Director of the Preschool Development Grant B-5 and Manager of the Family Development and Self-Sufficiency Program. In those positions, she implemented two-generation strategies aimed at lifting families out of poverty and supported Early Childhood Iowa, the state's systems-building initiative to support young children and their caregivers.

Kelly has been on the frontlines of early childhood system change," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. "She's rightfully earned the trust of public agencies, community stakeholders, providers, and families alike. She not only understands the complexities and nuances of evolving systems but also possesses a keen ability to align innovation with the current and future needs of families. It's a privilege to have her join us at this critical time in our growth."

Davydov holds a Master of Public Administration with an emphasis in public policy from Drake University.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's most comprehensive Tech-Enabled Child Care Services Provider offering a state of the art platform, that provides real-time access to over 230,000 care providers nationwide, while supporting working parents, Child Care programs, employers, agencies and policymakers. Through its recent acquisition of WorkLife Systems and its expanding partnerships with CCR&Rs, TOOTRiS is transforming Child Care into a foundational pillar of a strong workforce and equitable economy.

