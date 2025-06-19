Anniversary Of The Data Group And Orgill's 'Elastic Path' Platform Demonstrates Importance Of A Robust Data Solution.

Data Group CEO Paul Kent Graeve

“The Data Group ALPHA integration continues to handle millions of data points across thousands of storefronts without interruption for Orgill."

- Paul "Data Coach" GraeveBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Group is marking the one-year milestone since Orgill 's successful deployment of Elastic Path 's Composable Commerce platform, powered by The Data Group's ALPHA integration engine. This large-scale, data-driven transformation-branded as Impact eCommerceTM-continues to empower Orgill and its expansive dealer network with centralized, scalable, and resilient digital commerce infrastructure.Over the past year, Orgill's Impact eCommerceTM platform has expanded across a global network of over 13,000 retail hardware dealers. Enabled by Elastic Path's Composable Commerce architecture and The Data Group's ALPHA platform, the initiative allows Orgill to centrally manage product and pricing data while giving each dealer the autonomy to tailor storefronts to their local markets.Dealers have adopted the system rapidly, with enriched catalogs and full eCommerce sites launching in weeks. ALPHA ensures the continuous transformation and delivery of complex data structures-accommodating varying assortments, price models, and POS requirements-directly into Elastic Path's composable commerce environment. This has allowed Orgill to maintain real-time accuracy, system reliability, and agility at scale.“Orgill's rollout of Impact eCommerceTM has proven what's possible when composable commerce is powered by disciplined data infrastructure,” said Paul Graeve, Founder and CEO of The Data Group.“ALPHA continues to handle millions of data points-product content, pricing rules, and taxonomy-across thousands of storefronts without interruption. This level of performance is what drives business continuity and agility in modern commerce. We're proud to be the data backbone supporting Orgill's global digital strategy.”About The Data GroupThe Data Group, based in Birmingham Alabama, is a privately held data infrastructure company that helps enterprise and mid-market clients turn raw, messy product and pricing data into clean, structured, high-performing commerce engines. The Company's ALPHA platform powers advanced data transformation and integration for some of the most complex retail and B2B commerce environments in the world. The Data Group specializes in enabling composable commerce, omnichannel readiness, and strategic data control at scale.About Elastic PathElastic Path is on a mission to break through the barriers that prevent commerce leaders from delivering extraordinary shopping experiences.Today, that means making composable commerce accessible to all brands by reducing the cost, time, and overall risk of implementing and managing a multi-vendor approach. With Elastic Path, both business and tech teams are able to innovate on their own terms, fully embrace composability, and, in turn, never compromise on what's possible.About OrgillOrgill, the industry's fastest-growing hardlines distributor, was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee. Orgill serves more than 13,000 retail hardware stores, home centers, professional lumber dealers, and farm stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as in over 50 countries around the world.

Paul Graeve

The Data Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.