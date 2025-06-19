'We Are Very Fortunate': Radha Mohan Singh As PM Modi Set To Launch Vande Bharat, Other Development Projects In Motihari

MENAFN - IANS) Motihari, June 19 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to come to Bihar's Motihari to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 9,519 crore, local MP and senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh on Friday called the visit“very significant” and a proud moment for the people of the region.

This will offer a major boost to the infrastructure and urban development of Motihari and the surrounding areas.

The Motihari MP called the Prime Minister's visit“very significant” and a proud moment for the people of the region.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said: "We, the people of Motihari, are very fortunate. Now we are getting the gift of the Vande Bharat Express. PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the train from Siwan on Friday. The train will run from Pataliputra to Gorakhpur via Motihari."

In addition to the Vande Bharat launch, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for two major development projects directly linked to Motihari. Under the Atal Renovation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 Mission, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the construction of a 187-km sewage network. Another key project includes the beautification and construction work at Motijheel, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. Both projects are set to significantly improve urban infrastructure in the city.

During his Siwan visit on June 20, PM Modi will also inaugurate and launch several other initiatives, including those under the Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD) and the Ram Janaki Path. This marks the Prime Minister's fourth visit to Bihar in 2024, as the state prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for October–November.

In a significant outreach to the rural electorate, PM Modi will disburse the first instalment of the PM Awas Yojana to 51,000 beneficiaries, strengthening the Centre's housing-for-all mission. He is also expected to address a public rally in Siwan, covering voters from Siwan, Saran, and Gopalganj districts.

The BJP is set to contest the coming Assembly elections as part of the NDA in the state, with the alliance also including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM.