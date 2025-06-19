ADVANCED WELLNESS IN DUBUQUE OFFERS NEW MUSCLE ACTIVATION TECHNOLOGY TO TIGHTEN SKIN, HEAL INJURIES AND REDUCE INCONTINENCE

Emsculpt NEO by BTL uses muscle activation and heat to burn fat and build muscle in hard-to-treat areas, such as the abdomen, buttocks, thighs and underarms. For the abdomen, it is equivalent to doing 20,000 sit-ups. (PRNewsfoto/Femme Medical and Spa)

DUBUQUE, Iowa, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Wellness Center is one of the first health centers in the area to offer leading-edge, noninvasive technology using muscle activation to build muscle, burn fat, help with muscle injury and recovery, and strengthen the pelvic floor. Known for offering medical expertise with aesthetic finesse, Advanced Wellness provides primary and acute care, as well as weight loss, and cosmetic enhancements.

"We are excited to expand our practice to a new level offering leading-edge, non-invasive medical devices for treating everything from incontinence to musculoskeletal injuries," says Nicole M. Schlosser, founder of Advanced Wellness and a nurse practitioner who has served the community for years.

Emsculpt NEO , a needle-free and laser-free technology creates muscle contractions and uses radiofrequency to generate heat. That combination burns 30 percent fat and builds 25 percent muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and thighs. The device forces muscles to experience tens of thousands of contractions -- equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups in just 30 minutes.

"Emsculpt NEO is excellent for those on a weight loss journey who want to tone and tighten flabby skin, and it also has an application for patients who want to address muscle strength and function or are recovering from an injury," says Schlosser.

Emface, another non-invasive technology uses heat and muscle activation to boost collagen production and tighten facial skin. In just 20 to 30 minutes, it revitalizes the face by stimulating underlying tissue, which reduces fine lines.

Another new technology, EMSELLA, is a gamechanger for the more than 25 million Americans struggling with pelvic floor weakness and incontinence. Patients are fully clothed and sit in the EMSELLA chair, which uses electromagnetic energy to strengthen the pelvic floor by inducing muscle contractions. A 30-minute session is equivalent to doing 11,000 Kegel exercises. EMSELLA has a 98-percent patient satisfaction rate and allows patients to enjoy daily activities without losing bladder control.

"These procedures are needle-free, pain-free and there is no bruising," says Schlosser. "With no downtime needed, patients go back to work and daily activities after each session."

Advanced Wellness is located at 2442 Meinen Ct, Dubuque, IA 52002. To learn more about these leading-edge technologies, call Advanced Wellness at 563-556-6292 or log on to

SOURCE Advanced Wellness Center

