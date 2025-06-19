Georgia Power Offers Energy Efficiency Resources To Beat The Summer Heat

As summer officially begins, available programs and tips can lower energy bills

ATLANTA, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures and humidity again rise following recent rains, Georgia Power is committed to helping customers stay cool and manage their energy bills with practical energy efficiency tips and resources. The official start of summer this week marks the perfect time for customers to take advantage of tools and programs designed to optimize energy usage and reduce costs now.

Energy Efficiency Tips

Georgia Power offers simple yet effective energy-saving tips to help customers beat the heat:



Ensure proper airflow by changing air filters regularly and keeping vents clear of obstructions.

Turn off lights when not in use and close curtains during peak sun hours to keep the heat out.

Seal around windows and doors with caulk and weather-stripping to prevent air leaks.

Wash full loads of clothes in cold water and clean the lint trap before each use to increase dryer efficiency.

Replace incandescent bulbs with ENERGY STAR-certified LED lights, which use up to 75% less energy. Use large appliances outside peak hours (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) to maintain a cooler home environment.

Discover the EASE of Saving Energy and Lowering Bills

For qualifying customers, the EASE Program provides free home upgrades such as LED light bulbs, heating and cooling system servicing, attic insulation, and more. These improvements can significantly reduce energy consumption and lower bills. Households with an income of 200% or less of the federal poverty guidelines (or a household of two earning less than around $42,000 annually) may qualify. More information is available at .

My Power Usage Tool and Threshold Alerts

The My Power Usage tool empowers most customers to track and manage their energy consumption with hourly, daily, and monthly monitoring. Customers can view trends, download usage history, and receive customized notifications to stay informed. The My Power Usage Threshold Alerts help customers stay within their energy budget by notifying them when they exceed their target usage, with both monthly and daily notifications available.

Locate Assistance Options in Your Community

Georgia Power offers a range of resources for those seeking assistance. Customers can visit GeorgiaPower/Assistance to access a directory of local resources and organizations to help easily find the support needed based on location. Assistance may be for local help with utilities, food, shelter, and more simply by entering a ZIP code. Additionally, the Income Qualified Portal at GeorgiaPower/IQPortal allows customers to create an account and explore programs they may qualify for based on income.

Energy Assistance and Rate Options

Georgia Power continues to expand partnerships with community organizations to provide assistance with rent, utilities, food, shelter, and more. Project Share, administered by The Salvation Army, matches customer contributions to support local communities. Customers can also explore rate options such as FlatBill and PrePay to find plans that best suit their lifestyle.

Georgia Power is dedicated to empowering its customers with the tools and resources needed to navigate the summer heat efficiently and economically. By leveraging energy-saving tips, participating in the EASE Program, and utilizing tools like the My Power Usage tool, customers can take control of their energy consumption and reduce their bills. With a commitment to community support and strategic planning, Georgia Power ensures that all customers have access to reliable and affordable energy solutions. For more information, visit GeorgiaPower/MyEnergy .

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook/GeorgiaPower), X (X/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram/ga_power).

