Standard Motor Products, Inc. Opens National Distribution Center In Shawnee, Kansas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Shawnee facility adds over 200,000 net square feet to SMP's distribution footprint and provides a centralized location to provide coverage across the United States, reducing transportation lead-time for improved service. This distribution center is equipped with the latest in logistics technology to enhance overall distribution capabilities and to deliver products promptly and reliably, better serving customers' increasing fulfillment needs. With this new facility, SMP will now operate a multi-point distribution strategy for high-volume, fast-moving SKUs. Shawnee is located less than five miles from the existing Edwardsville distribution center and allows SMP to retain existing associates and management team. SMP intends to exit the Edwardsville distribution center at the end of the year.

Eric Sills, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SMP, stated, "We are excited to fully open our new Shawnee distribution center that will expand our capacity, improve turnaround times and provide automation efficiencies for our customers, ensuring our supply chain efforts keep pace with their growing demand. We thank all those involved in helping to get this new, state-of-the-art distribution center launched on time, and look forward to the benefits Shawnee will bring to Standard, our customers, our employees and the community."

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp .

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.