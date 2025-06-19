Standard Motor Products, Inc. Opens National Distribution Center In Shawnee, Kansas
Eric Sills, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SMP, stated, "We are excited to fully open our new Shawnee distribution center that will expand our capacity, improve turnaround times and provide automation efficiencies for our customers, ensuring our supply chain efforts keep pace with their growing demand. We thank all those involved in helping to get this new, state-of-the-art distribution center launched on time, and look forward to the benefits Shawnee will bring to Standard, our customers, our employees and the community."
About SMP
With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp .
