Southeast Addiction Center Provides Expert Care For Depression In Recovery

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southeast Addiction Center Atlanta Drug & Alcohol Rehab is proud to offer specialized treatment programs designed to address depression in individuals recovering from substance use disorders (SUD). Recognizing the complex relationship between addiction and depression, the center provides comprehensive, evidence-based care to support lasting recovery and emotional wellness.

Understanding Depression in Recovery

Depression affects millions of Americans, with estimates showing nearly 5% of the general population living with the condition. For those struggling with substance abuse, rates of depression are significantly higher-between 30 to 40 percent. Depression can manifest in many forms, including major depressive disorder, postpartum depression, seasonal affective disorder, and more, often complicating addiction treatment.

How Depression and Addiction Intersect

The connection between depression and addiction is multifaceted. Genetics, brain chemistry, and life experiences such as trauma may contribute to both conditions. Substance use can alter brain function, leading to depressive symptoms even in those without prior history. Often, substances are used to self-medicate depressive feelings, creating a challenging cycle that Southeast Addiction Center is equipped to break.

Comprehensive Treatment for Depression in Recovery

At Southeast Addiction Center, patients receive personalized care tailored to their unique needs, including:

Thorough Admissions Assessment: Collecting medical, substance use, and mental health history to create an individualized treatment plan.

Medical Detox: Safe and supervised detoxification to manage withdrawal symptoms.

Therapeutic Programs: Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) with 30 and 15 hours of therapy weekly, respectively.

Integrated Counseling: Certified addiction counselors provide support addressing both depression and addiction triggers.

Medication Management: Careful evaluation and administration of medications to treat depression alongside addiction recovery.

Ongoing Monitoring: Screening for undiagnosed mental health conditions with adjustments to treatment as needed.

You Are Not Alone

Depression and addiction are medical conditions requiring professional care and compassion. Southeast Addiction Center is dedicated to providing a supportive environment where healing can begin. Those affected are encouraged to reach out for help and start their journey toward a healthy, fulfilling life.

Contact Southeast Addiction Center Today

If you or a loved one is struggling with depression and substance use disorder, expert help is available. Reach out through our website or call (770) 818-4325 to learn about treatment options tailored to you.

About Southeast Addiction Center

Since 2019, Southeast Addiction Center has been a leader in addiction and mental health treatment in Georgia. Offering personalized, evidence-based programs in a supportive environment, the center helps individuals overcome addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions to achieve lasting wellness.

