Eureka Business Group Awarded Contract To Market Cedar Hill ISD Properties

CEDAR HILL, Texas, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) has selected Eureka Business Group, a leading Dallas-Fort Worth commercial real estate firm, to serve as the exclusive broker for the disposition of multiple district properties. The partnership represents a strategic move by CHISD to optimize its real estate portfolio while ensuring maximum value for taxpayers.

Joseph Gozlan, Managing Principal and Licensed Broker at Eureka Business Group, will lead the marketing and sale process for several district-owned properties.

"We're honored that Cedar Hill ISD has entrusted us with this important responsibility," said Joseph Gozlan. "These properties represent significant opportunities for both the district and potential buyers. Our deep knowledge of the DFW market and strong relationships with commercial developers position us to achieve optimal outcomes for the district and its taxpayers."

The selection of Eureka Business Group reflects CHISD's commitment to working with a local firm that understands the unique dynamics of the Dallas market. EBG's principals are local DFW residents with extensive experience in municipal and commercial real estate transactions.

The formal bid process will conclude in Q4, 2025, with all bids to be presented to the CHISD Board of Trustees for review and consideration. Interested parties can access bid documents through the district's IonWave platform.

"These properties offer exciting opportunities for commercial development in one of DFW's most dynamic growth corridors," Gozlan noted. "Cedar Hill's strategic location, strong demographics, and ongoing development activity make this an attractive market for investors and developers."

Potential buyers interested in learning more about the properties can contact Joseph Gozlan at (903) 600-0616 or ....

About Eureka Business Group

Founded in 2008, Eureka Business Group is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in retail and investment properties throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The firm provides comprehensive brokerage, property management, and consulting services to commercial investors, property owners, and tenants. EBG's principals combine deep local market knowledge with hands-on investment experience to deliver exceptional results for their clients. For more information, visit

About Cedar Hill Independent School District

Cedar Hill ISD serves approximately 8,500 students across 17 campuses in Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and portions of Dallas. The district is committed to preparing students for success in college, career, and life through innovative educational programs and strategic resource management. The district's real estate optimization efforts support its mission of educational excellence while ensuring responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources.

For information about the auction & bidding instructions visit: chisd.ebgtx.com

