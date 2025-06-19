Genomic Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Trends Report And Directory 2018-2025 Essential Benchmark Data For Dealmakers - Upfront, Royalty, Milestone Rates, Deal Financials, Contract Documents
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 639 genomic deals announced since 2018, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual genomic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of genomic deals from 2018 to report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter genomic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the genomic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of genomic dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, followed by Chapter 2, which overviews the trends in genomic dealmaking since 2018. Chapter 3 highlights the leading genomic deals by headline value. Chapter 4 identifies the top 25 active companies in genomic dealmaking with summaries and listings of deals and contract documents available publicly. Chapter 5 reviews genomic deals signed and announced since Jan 2018, available in the public domain. Chapter 6 categorizes genomic partnering deals since Jan 2018 based on specific genomic technology focuses.
Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2018 Browse genomic collaboration and licensing deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned? What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company? What exclusivity is granted? What is the payment structure for the deal? How are sales and payments audited? What is the deal term? How are the key terms of the agreement defined? How are IPRs handled and owned? Who is responsible for commercialization? Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture? How is confidentiality and publication managed? How are disputes to be resolved? Under what conditions can the deal be terminated? What happens when there is a change of ownership? What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed? Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon? Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in genomic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genomic deals over the years
2.3. Most active genomic dealmakers
2.4. Genomic deals by deal type
2.5. Genomic deals by therapy area
2.6. Genomic deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for genomic deals
2.7.1 Genomic deals headline values
2.7.2 Genomic deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Genomic deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Genomic royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading genomic deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top genomic deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active genomic dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active genomic dealmakers
4.3. Most active genomic deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Genomic contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genomic contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Genomic dealmaking by technology type
Companies Featured
- 10X Genomics A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute Abbvie Adaptive Biotechnologies Agilent Technologies Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Amgen Apollomics AstraZeneca Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Bristol-Myers Squibb Broad Institute Canadian Council Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Cleveland Clinic Curio Genomics Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Deep Genomics Edico Genome Element Biosciences Eli Lilly Epic Sciences European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer Flatiron Health Freenome Gilead Sciences Google Guardant Health Illumina Incyte Johns Hopkins University Johnson & Johnson Innovation KPMG La Jolla Institute for Allergy & Immunology Massachusetts Institute of Technology MedGenome Microsoft Moderna Myriad Genetics National Cancer Institute Novartis Nvidia Pfizer Quest Diagnostics Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Roche Sema4 Stanford University Thermo Fisher Scientific University of California San Francisco
